The CSU is caught by another revelation. Reports of invoices in the millions from Peter Gauweiler are making the rounds. But is that enough for another scandal?

Munich – It is once again a story of lawyers, members of parliament and many, many millions of euros that startled the CSU * this Friday. “Disturbing circumstances,” mumbles one of the party leaders, and: “Right now, of all things.” The situation is different from the Raffke affairs and the mask deals of recent weeks. No legal violation recognizable, no criminal investigations. And yet political stomachache.

In extensive research, the Southgerman newspaper revealed that the Munich lawyer Peter Gauweiler received a good eleven million euros from billionaire August von Finck during his time in the Bundestag. A good two dozen times, lawyer Gauweiler issued a quarterly invoice for “consulting activities”, each time EUR 350,000 plus EUR 66,500 VAT. For a lawyer, that’s legal.

Gauweiler’s billions of millions: Interesting new detail on lawsuits against the euro rescue

In Munich one hears that the money has been properly taxed and that the size has been properly reported to the Bundestag. It was also known that Gauweiler is one of the top earners among German lawyers and members of parliament. An essential detail is new: Gauweiler, with the millions, apparently on behalf of Finck and not out of his own pocket, started his spectacular lawsuits against the euro rescue before the Federal Constitutional Court from 2012.

Several expert reports on this, reports the SZ After inspecting the bills, Gauweiler’s office laid out and then invoiced Finck – on the euro matter, but also on the dispute about why the Bundesbank was storing gold reserves in the USA *.

Video: Söder resolves stricter rules in the mask affair with CSU politicians

Gauweiler’s billions of millions: Billionaire Finck supported several parties with donations

It is not reprehensible for a lawyer, celebrity or not, to initiate a constitutional lawsuit. With a complex procedure, large sums are possible. Of course, the public did not know that Finck was behind all the complaints.

The billionaire and ex-banker, withdrawn and allegedly living in Switzerland, has had a close relationship with Gauweiler for decades and was also a guest on his 70th birthday almost two years ago. The 91-year-old is considered strictly conservative. He often influences politics through donations: 8.5 million marks for the establishment of the “Bund Free Citizens” in the 90s, later donations for the Stoiber candidate for chancellor in 2002 and later CSU election campaigns, in 2009 to the FDP *. Research of the mirror indicate that Finck also indirectly supported the AfD * with at least six-figure sums. This has not yet been proven legally certain.

Gauweiler’s billions of millions – CSU General Secretary Blume: “no further knowledge”

For the CSU, the Gauweiler headlines (“The front man of Mr. Baron”) are unwelcome because they follow on from the debate about high additional income for MPs. You have “no further knowledge” of it, says Secretary General Markus Blume tersely. And: “These are considerable sums that are up for debate.” Gauweiler was party vice-president from 2013 to 2015 under Horst Seehofer.

Gauweiler himself does not want to express himself publicly for the time being. The sums are not denied in his environment. However, it is very unusual for his confidential invoices to reach journalists.

In Gauweiler’s very successful commercial law firm, the long-term partners involved recently broke up in a heated argument. (cd) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA