Although The Flash is fresh out, there are those who are already wondering if the A.D has in mind a sequel of the film: well, the script for The Flash 2 seems to have already been written. However this is a rather special period for DC, given that James Gunn and Peter Safran, have the goal of restart the whole universe starting with next year’s Superman: Legacy.

So according to some insiders, the first Flash film must first absolutely pass the box office test, in order not to be eclipsed and then taken up again at a later time. The new movie starring Ezra Miller, must try to match the feat that accomplished the last one The Batman of 2021, which grossed well worldwide 770 million dollars.

During a podcast, Andy Muschietti, director of the film, opened up the possibility for a sequel to The Flash, and he did Huge kudos to Ezra Millerwho despite legal disputes demonstrated strong preparation and dedication to the making of the film.

To the writing of the possible sequel of The Flash, if it kicks off after official approval from Warner Bros, there should be David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrickthe author of the first film by Aquaman.

The other important question is understanding self the sequel will be considered in new DCU universe or if it should be labeled with “Elseworlds“.