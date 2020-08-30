More than 30 vaccines are undergoing clinical trials to save the world battling the corona virus. At the same time, Russia and China have approved the vaccine without completing clinical trials. 88 vaccines are in the pre-clinical trial stage in labs around the world. Of these, 67 vaccine manufacturers will begin the first clinical trial at the end of 2021.It is possible that people get some vaccines in the first phase before their clinical trials begin. Nevertheless, it can take months to see how effective the first stage corona virus vaccine is and whether it has side effects. Nevertheless, the scientists making these vaccines claim that the vaccines they are making will strengthen the immune system of humans and they will also be quite cheap.

Scientists expressed doubt on the first corona vaccine

Ted Ross, director of the Center for Vaccine and Immunology at the University of Georgia, expressed the possibility that the first vaccine for Corona may not be as effective. Ted Ross is also working on a vaccine for the corona virus that will go through the clinical trial stage in 2021. Some other researchers have also claimed that we should not sit too high on the same strategy.

The world is two and a half years away from the Corona vaccine! WHO Expert Warning

What kind of immunity works against corona

The immune system has been considered a strong weapon against the corona virus. Blood cells, known as T cells, can fight infection by attacking other cells infiltrated by the virus. Scientist Lucinana Levitt of the Sao Paulo Institute in Brazil said that we still do not know what kind of immune response will be necessary for the protection of our body.

WHO warning on corona virus vaccine will not have effect like magic pill

WHO also said that the magic pill will not be a vaccine

The World Health Organization also issued a warning about the corona virus vaccine, saying that this vaccine would not be a magic pill that would eradicate the corona virus in a blink of an eye. WHO Director General Tedros Adholm Ghebayeus said that we have a long way to go so everyone will have to make efforts together.



American top scientist advisor also warns

David Marens, Senior Advisor to America’s Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Anthony Stephen Fossey, said every attempt to make a vaccine is like a blind test. Which initially comes with good results, but there is no guarantee that the vaccine will prove to be successful during its trial even in the final stages. We hope that we will be able to do it right in the first time and within 6 to 12 months we will have a good vaccine.