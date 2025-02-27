The federative agency launches the process after the complaint of the League for the accusations against the referees of the entity that presides over Florentino Pérez

02/27/2025



Updated at 11: 26h.





The First and Second Division Discipline Committee of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has opened this Thursday a disciplinary file to Real Madrid following the complaint filed by the Professional Football League against the Club that presides over Florentino Pérez for the letter he published on February 3, in which hard accusations against the Technical Committee of Referees (CTA) of the RFEF are poured.

From that measure, an investigating judge is appointed who will be in charge of ordering the practice of the appropriate proceedings to determine and verify the facts. The maximum duration of this process is three months, although the usual thing is that it is settled in 30 days.

The procedure dictates that the aforementioned instructor judge makes a proposal for a sanction, if he estimates, to the Discipline Committee, which will be the one who issues the resolution that will end the disciplinary file open this Thursday.

This resolution may be appealed, within a maximum period of ten business days, before the Federative Appeal Committee.