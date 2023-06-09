The previous question is required.

Because?

Not much, due to an ugly precedent in the 2012 presidential election, when López Obrador cheated to win the candidacy for the second consecutive time.

Yes, at that time the powerful head of government of the DF, Marcelo Ebrard, had everything to become a presidential candidate, above his former boss, López Obrador.

However, Marcelo chickened out at the last moment, despite having in his hands the evidence of the robberies committed by AMLO and by Claudia Sheinbaum, in the administration at the helm of the DF from 2000 to 2005.

It was evidence not only of the robbery in the so-called Second Floors, but of the extortion of GDF workers and many business groups; looting ordered by AMLO and operated by Claudia and that could have imprisoned the head of government and his right hand.

As you know, Marcelo chickened out when making a decision that would undoubtedly have changed the history of Mexico.

And it is that, in the end, and as is usual for him, AMLO cheated in the poll to choose the presidential candidate for the 2012 contest and prevailed as the presidential candidate for the PRD, whom Peña Nieto finally defeated.

For this reason, 12 years after that partisan betrayal, it forces us to ask if now, “Marcelo” will behave like a true “political animal” –in a rigorous Aristotelian concept–, and will show the guts to impose his candidacy on a strengthened López Workshop.

Or could it be that, on the contrary, Ebrard will once again bend his arms and legs?

The truth is that both Marcelo Ebrard and Ricardo Monreal live the decisive moments of “the last call” to fulfill their dreams of reaching presidential power.

And in that “last call” they were already caught up in the perverse games of a López Obrador who, in the old style, designed and operated the entire setup to have very personal control of the succession.

In other words, López decided who the potential successors are, when they should resign from their position, how they should make propaganda, that there will be no debate and that the true “circus clown” will not be the candidate, but the one who, from the Palace, moves him. which puppet

Will the once cowardly Marcelo Ebrard be manipulated again? Or will Marcelo be able to impose his hierarchy as Palacio’s essential throughout the first five years of López’s administration?

The truth is that stubborn reality has also proven to us, over and over again, that López Obrador has no friends, fewer loyalties, and no affection.

Obrador has interests, period.

And today López’s interest is not to pay debts or repay old affections or reciprocate loyalties.

No, the truth is that AMLO today only seeks the establishment of a Maximato that allows him to continue at the head of power, behind the throne, and save his skin in the face of history and jail.

And it is that it is no secret to anyone that after the widespread looting of public money, the destruction of institutions, crimes against humanity and bad government, more than one of “the president’s men” will end up in prison, beginning by the president himself.

For this reason, from the Palace they will manipulate the “finger-poll” so that the “finger-people” called López Obrador decides who will guarantee him to continue at the head of power and, of course, who will watch his back forever and ever.

And how are Marcelo and Monreal going to respond?

For now, also in the old style, Marcelo took over the “shell” of the party, Morena, by placing his unconditional Mario Delgado at the head of “the apparatus”.

But Delgado is nothing more than a burned cartridge; a prop politician and the lot that, in fact, is useless for a rebellion on the farm like the one that the moment calls for.

Yes, willingly or not, Marcelo and his clique have been faithful followers of the so-called “Obradorista doctrine”.

And what is that “doctrine”?

The one that was imposed from the Palace and that reads: “all those politicians who aspire to an important slice of power, the first thing they must learn is that submission is worth gold, while rebellion is worth a mother.”

That is why the miracle of “animal farm” seems impossible.

to time.