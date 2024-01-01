Home page politics

From: Bedrettin Bölükbasi

Press Split

Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Economics Minister Robert Habeck and Finance Minister Christian Lindner. © dpa

After poor survey results, dissatisfaction at traffic lights increases. The FDP has asked its members about leaving. The decision is yet to be announced.

Berlin – The FDP member survey about remaining in the traffic light coalition ends this Monday (1 p.m.). After the survey has been completed, committees and members should be informed of the outcome. However, the party or parliamentary group in the Bundestag does not have to follow the result. The FDP federal statutes state: “The party’s organs are not bound to the results of the member survey in their decision-making.” It was initially unclear how long the results of the survey would be counted and when exactly the results would be published.

FDP questions members about traffic light coalition: Initiator sees lack of transparency

The member survey started in mid-December and followed an open letter from 26 state and local politicians from the FDP who, after the poor election results in Hesse and Bavaria, had demanded that the FDP should reconsider its coalition partners. In Bavaria, the FDP missed entry into the state parliament in October. In Hesse she managed just over the five percent hurdle.

One of the initiators of the FDP member survey, Matthias Nölke, accused the party leadership of a lack of transparency. “The FDP leadership is largely silent towards us initiators,” said Nölke Daily Mirror. The federal managing director left his written questions about the member survey largely unanswered. For example, one does not know when and how the counting will take place and how the results should be announced. The party headquarters acts “with little transparency and little sovereignty,” said the Kassel FDP district chairman.

Traffic light coalition: member survey in the FDP about where to stay

FDP Vice President Wolfgang Kubicki advised in November not to vote for an exit from the federal government. He said at the time that he believed in the common sense of the overwhelming majority of his party friends “not to vote for an escape from responsibility.” Munich Mercury. He warned of a very difficult election campaign for the FDP in the event of an exit and said: “We will not win an election campaign with the slogan: We have failed.”

In addition, some in the party also emphasize that even if the coalition is not running perfectly, the FDP has the power to correct mistakes by participating in the federal government. “I don’t think there will be a majority for leaving Ampel,” said FDP member of the Bundestag Frank Schäffler Time. His party is the “necessary corrective in the government”. Members would recognize this responsibility despite dissatisfaction with the overall situation. (bb/dpa)