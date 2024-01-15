There are many franchises in the world of cinema that have captured their respective audiences, but when it comes to the genre of action films, the one who has made a name for himself is none other than Fast and Furious, which has been in the medium for a long time with already 10 releases in the cinema. And the road to the next installment is giving us to understand that the favorite characters are finally going to retire, something that had to happen at some point.

As commented by insiders of this entertainment industry, the so-called Fast and Furious 11 will remain the end of the franchise, at least with familiar faces like Vin Diesel, but this may mark the reboot from scratch with different actors dedicated to the action genre. It is worth mentioning that Diesel He has been in basically all the installments of the saga, so fans will have their nostalgia hit when saying goodbye, at least in these films.

It is worth mentioning that the franchise will go big, as insiders comment that they are going to return to the origins of everything, that is, street racing in which the contenders win large amounts of money, as well as prestige in the corresponding neighborhood. Leaving aside secret agent-style missions that had already fed up with a large part of the public, given that the objectives to be met by this family of friends were increasingly exaggerated.

Another fact that may surprise fervent followers of the saga is the fact that Jason Momoa He is not going to participate in this closing of the narrative, and the decision is strange, after all it has a final scene in which his return for the last time was implied. Many people have liked Momoa's participation in the role of the villain called Dantealthough this could be to give space to the stars who have been in the franchise all along, a tribute to the originals.

Remember that Fast and Furious 11 arrives in 2025 to the cinemas. You can review much of the saga in HBO Max.

Via: The Insider

Editor's note: It's time to give the franchise a clean slate, I'm not saying it ends, but with a renewal of actors and perhaps a different approach. It would be interesting for Diesel to continue participating, but now as a producer and not in front of the cameras.