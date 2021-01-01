Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said on Friday that the government expects positive results in the next meeting with the farmers’ unions on January 4, but declined to say anything about whether the seventh round of talks would be final. Will it happen or not. Tomar said in an interview with ‘PTI-Bhasha’ that the last meeting held on December 30, 2020 was held in a cordial atmosphere and the next meeting is likely to yield positive results in the interest of farmers and the country’s agriculture sector.

When asked about the farmers’ demand for repeal of all three agricultural laws and rejecting the government’s proposal to suggest alternatives, the agriculture minister said, “We will see it.” Will the meeting on January 4 be the last? On this question, Tomar said, “I can’t say anything right now.” I am not a prophet. But I hope that whatever decision is taken will be in the interest of the country and the farmer. ”

So far, six rounds of talks between the government and about 40 protesting farmers’ unions have failed to end the agitation of farmers on the borders of Delhi for the last one month. In the last meeting of both sides on Wednesday, two demands to keep stubble burning out of the category of crime and to continue the power subsidy were agreed but the two main demands of the protesting farmers have not been agreed in which the three agricultural laws are repealed. Doing and providing legal guarantee of MSP procurement system.

The government introduced the three agricultural laws implemented in September as major agrarian reforms and said that they are aimed at increasing farmers’ income, but the protesting farmers have expressed concern that these laws will weaken the MSP and the mandi system. And they will depend on the kindness of big corporate. The government has ruled out the possibility of repealing the laws citing these fears as baseless.

A large number of people from many areas and opposition parties have come in support of the farmers, while some farmer groups have met the Agriculture Minister Tomar in the last few weeks and expressed their support to the three laws. However, the protesting farmers have warned to intensify the agitation if their main demands are not met. The All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee said in a statement, “There is a demand of the farmers that the agricultural laws be repealed.”

Farmer leaders protesting on the Singhu border said in a separate statement that only five per cent of the topics they have raised have been discussed in meetings with the government so far. He has warned that if the deadlock does not end in the January 4 meeting, he will announce the date of closure of all malls and petrol pumps in Haryana. Swaraj India leader Yogendra Yadav said that the farmers performing at Shahjahanpur on the Haryana-Rajasthan border will also travel towards the national capital. Another farmer leader Yudhveer Singh said that if no concrete decision is taken in the next round of talks, on January 6, the tractor march will be taken out.