Marvel Studios Fantastic Four is one of the most anticipated films of the next few years, and should arrive in cinemas in 2025, joining the world of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to that of four of the most significant heroes ever. As reported by The Cosmic CircusMarvel Studios would be in the early stages of developing one special dedicated to Silver Surferone of the most iconic villains in the Marvel universe, who serves as a herald to Galactus.

According to reports, this special will act as a prequel for Fantastic Four, and will land on Disney + a few months before the film, which will be released on February 14, 2025. While the MCU’s schedule remains flexible and unpredictable, it seems certain that the Silver Surfer project will premiere on the streaming platform. There is still a lot of work to be done to open the doors for the Fantastic Four, but their arrival has been mapped out before Phase 5 and Phase 6 begin.

With Kang the Conqueror that will take on an increasingly important and central role in the next films, the Fantastic Four could really become one of main pieces into the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This idea is even more solid after a recent update surrounding one of the other characters on the team, ready to make their debut.