Radamel Falcao Garcia He is recovering from an injury to his right leg, while he evaluates what to do in the near future. The possibility of staying is always on the table, but the financial issue must be looked at very carefully.

He ‘Tiger’ He arrived in the middle of the year to fulfill his dream of wearing the shirt of the Ambassador team, but his stay for Bogota It has not been so easy: he suffered an injury to his hand, his family went through a difficult time at home and he was injured again a few days ago.

Radamel Falcao Garcia Photo:Taken from the broadcast of Win Sports + and @MillosFCOficial

Falcaoagainst Once Caldas, suffered a “myotendinous injury to the medial gastrocnemius of his right leg,” explained the capital club. The trauma will keep him out for at least four weeks, so he will not be in the next seven games of League. The duel against La Equidad has already been lost.

Millonarios could have Falcao for 6 more months

Despite all the difficulties, Millionaires and their fans can smile because there is a chance that Radamel Falcao Garcito stay one more semester in the team managed by coach Alberto Gamero.

According to information from journalist Antonio Casale, a self-confessed Millonarios fan, the 38-year-old striker’s entourage is analyzing the possible continuity for the first half of 2025.

Falcao García celebrates his first goal with Millonarios. Photo:Millonarios FC

“Falcao’s advisors are working to make it possible for him to stay at Millonarios for another semester, according to sources at the club. It is the wish of the player and the institution. It would be ideal. I hope so!” said Casale.

The board would also be interested in extending the link for another semester, due to the large economic injection that the club has for the ‘Tiger‘: All season tickets were sold and commercial sponsorship increased.

The only real obstacle to the dream of both parties becoming a reality is the wealth tax that exists in Colombia. This semester, it was not applied to Falcao because it is charged after a citizen has lived in the country for more than one semester.

Falcao García, with his wife, Lorelei Taron, and his children, at the official presentation with Millonarios. Photo:Nestor Gomez. THE TIME

If Falcao stays, the tax would be charged on his assets exceeding 5 billion Colombian pesos, and the percentage to be paid on his entire fortune would be 0.5 percent and would increase to 1.5%.

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS