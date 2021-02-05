Good timing is half the road to success in diplomacy. Bad timing can make a mission impossible opportunity. The three-day visit of the EU Foreign Affairs Representative Josip Borrell to Moscow is judged by different standards than when planning many weeks ago because of the recent events. Does the Kremlin allow a meeting with Alexei Navalny?

The Russian judiciary has sentenced the opposition activist to three and a half years in prison on questionable pretexts. The EU commission and many national governments are calling for Nawalny’s release. Pressure to tighten sanctions against Russia and stop the Nord Stream 2 pipeline is mounting.

This dynamic runs counter to the original intent of Borrell’s journey. It should sound out the areas in which the EU and Russia are mutually interested in cooperation, regardless of the differences of opinion. This ranges from the revival of the nuclear deal with Iran to climate policy and rules for cyber war to counter terrorism. All topics of great scope.

How are the EU and Borrell supposed to weigh these conflicting interests against each other? How can you show a clear edge in matters of Navalny and in general with democracy and human rights, on which credibility in questions of values ​​depends, and at the same time make progress on strategically important issues?

Putin does not even see Borrell

Russia shows no intention of helping the EU manage the contradictions. President Vladimir Putin will not receive Borrell, said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Thursday.

Great importance was attached to the visit because relations between the EU and Russia are “in a frozen state”. But Russia is not the originator of the Ice Age. Peskov had previously stated that if Borrell arrives with a sharp explanation on the Navalny case, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov would respond just as sharply.

[Wenn Sie aktuelle Nachrichten aus Berlin, Deutschland und der Welt live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

How should Borrell deal with this announcement? Is it wise to ask if he can talk to Navalny to one Evaluation criterion for success or failure close? Disarmament, climate policy, counter-terrorism, covert cyber attacks on databases, hospitals and infrastructure, energy supply and dealing with the opposition are different areas of a complex relationship. They are not directly related to each other, even if they all contribute to the bigger picture.

President Biden has to justify his phone call with Putin

Western publics find it much more difficult to deal with the simultaneity of sharp conflict on some issues and cooperation on others. Authoritarian states, which can also direct the flow of news, find it easy to ignore the contradictions.

When the new US President Joe Biden and Putin extended the “New Start” treaty, the last major nuclear disarmament agreement, about to expire a week ago, Biden was under pressure in the US. He had to explain why he was negotiating with Putin despite the arrest of Navalny and Russian attempts to influence elections in the US. And assure you that he raised the issue with Putin. They did not appear in the Russian representation.

The last EU-Russia summit was almost nine years ago. How do you get back into conversation? Photo: AFP

There is no sensible alternative to realpolitik and dual strategy, as Western governments and organizations recognize. The EU calls China a partner and at the same time a systemic rival. NATO defines its relationship with Russia as a deterrent plus readiness for dialogue.

French President Emmanuel Macron put his ambivalent relationship with Donald Trump in pictures. He hugged him when he visited the White House, because every US President is an ally on many issues. In his speech in Congress, Macron harshly criticized Trump.

What does a Nord Stream stop have to do with Navalny?

The interests of the EU, its states and its citizens require it to be capable of both at the same time: cooperation where possible and clear demarcation where necessary. Whether Nord Stream 2 does more harm or good does not depend on how Putin treats the opposition. The pros and cons of the nuclear deal with Iran are in no causal relationship to the scope of German-Russian gas deals or intra-Russian power struggles.

The EU and Borrell have to think about what they can do to avoid being perceived as a paper tiger, but as a global player with print options. Reducing Russian foreign exchange income, for example from gas transactions, is certainly more effective than that Refusal to talk About the nuclear deal or climate policy, unless Borrell is allowed to speak to Navalny. He has to address the conflict publicly of course, in Moscow too.

According to the St. Petersburg Europe expert Tatiana Romanova, the talks will not lead to a thaw. “On the one hand, there is no existential need for cooperation, neither for the European Union nor for Russia,” she wrote on the Website of the newspaper “Kommersant”. Rather, both sides would have established themselves in the confrontation.

In addition, the fundamental problems that led to the confrontation in 2014 still existed. In addition, both Brussels and Moscow are convinced that time is working for them. Moscow believes the West’s position is getting weaker and weaker. “Brussels is convinced that the social problems and the aging of the political class will lead to changes in Russia,” said Romanova.