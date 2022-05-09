The Conference on the Future of Europe (CoFoE)a discussion forum created to rethink the European Union (EU), concluded this Monday with the delivery to the leaders of the community institutions of a dossier with 49 proposals elaborated jointly between 800 randomly chosen citizens and European political officials.

The closing ceremony was attended the Presidents of the Commission and the European Parliament, Ursula von der Leyen and Roberta Metsolarespectively, and the French President and rotating leader of the Council, Emmanuel Macronto receive the conclusions of the CoFoE.

Fruit of a year of work, 49 proposals have been collected, broken down into more than 300 specific measures, arisingin the first place, from the debates that citizens held grouped in thematic panels, and which were then reviewed and shaped by community politicians and national deputies, as well as civil entities.

These are some of the conclusions of the CoFoE that should be taken into account to analyze whether, from now on, the community institutions comply with the proposals:

European Health Union

After the EU made the centralized purchase of vaccines against covid-19 to later distribute them among the Twenty-seven, the CoFoE participants encourage Brussels to go further and assume, in a shared way with the Member States, the competences in health , in order to create a European Health Union.

This proposal, which clashes with the current EU Treaties, aspires to guarantee equal access to medical care regardless of the State in which everyone lives, and is also accompanied, according to the proposal report, by the creation of a European health passport to facilitate the exchange of clinical data between States.

In addition, they propose to make the dentist a free service for children and people with fewer resources, in order to combat “health poverty” in the EU.

Ecological Transition

According to the CoFoE participants, the ecological transition must go hand in hand with fiscal reforms and public aid, in order to “protect workers and jobs” and thus make the abandonment of fossil fuels happen. fairly”.

Among the conclusions, the proposal of forcing gas or coal-fired power plants to install carbon dioxide anti-pollution filtersas well as moving towards a new, more sustainable transport model.

In this sense, the Conference calls for increased investment in night and high-speed trains, with the aim that the railway ends up displacing the plane as the most used means of transport in Europe.

Political and migratory adjustments

The citizens and politicians involved in the CoFoE demand the creation of lists with candidates from different member countries in the European elections, in order to reinforce the community dimension of these elections, often marked by domestic issues.

However, according to the proposal prepared, this change does not imply the disappearance of the national lists, although it must go hand in hand with a harmonization in the minimum age for voting and in the party financing rules for the entire Union.

In addition, it also puts on the table the possibility of creating a referendum at the community level, although it clarifies that it should only be called “in exceptional cases”.

The President of the European Commission, Ursula Von Der Leyen. Photo: EFE/EPA/KENZO TRIBOUILLARD / POOL

As regards the functioning of the Council, the body that brings together the governments of all the EU Member States, the CoFoE asks to end the requirement of unanimity to reach agreements on key issues such as foreign policy.

Instead, it proposes introducing qualified majority voting as a basis for consensus, although this change conflicts with the essence of the current Treaties and, to be carried out, requires a reform of the constitutional texts that should have the endorsement of the Advice.

Citizens and politicians who have participated in the CoFoE call for greater tax harmonization between EU countries and, specifically, they propose the creation of a minimum corporate tax to prevent evasion between Member States and thus ensure that companies are taxed on their profits where they are generated.

The CoFoE asks to harmonize the rules for the reception of refugees in Europe and, in this sense, points to a “revision” of the Dublin Convention, according to which, currently, asylum requests must be made in the European country where the migrants arrive. , despite the fact that they usually do not coincide with the one they want to stay with.

The diplomatic response

the president of France and the head of the European Commission on Monday supported a revision of the European Union treaties (EU) to make the block more efficient, in a proposal received with hostility by several member countries.

In his speech at the closing of the Conference on the Future of Europe, Macron expressed his wish that the revision of the EU treaties be discussed at the summit of European leaders scheduled for June 23-24.

At the ceremony, the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, expressed her support for the revision of the EU treaties “to improve the way our democracy works, permanently.”

“I always argued that voting unanimously in some key areas just doesn’t make sense anymore. if we want to be able to move faster,” von der Leyen said in a speech to the European Parliament.

For her part, the President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, pointed out that the Conference “has shown that there is a gap between what people expect and what Europe is capable of offering at this time”. Therefore, she asked “not to waste any more time” to reform the EU.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With information from EFE and AFP

