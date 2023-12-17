Will the European Union finally get 'a grip on migration'? Or will the walls of 'Fortress Europe' simply be raised a little higher? While migration is becoming an increasingly politically explosive issue in almost all Member States, the EU has not yet managed to agree on a comprehensive new migration policy. From this Monday, the European Parliament and member states will try to reach an agreement again.

It can become a marathon negotiation, perhaps lasting several days (and nights). Whether the parties will reach an agreement is far from certain – almost all outstanding points are politically very sensitive. Earlier this year, EU member states reached their own agreement with so much difficulty that, according to those involved, there appears to be hardly any room for input from the European Parliament. But only if both parties agree will the new European migration policy become a fact.

At the same time, the pressure is enormous to reach an agreement. In less than six months there will be European elections, over which the shadow of a possible right-wing radical wave is already hanging. Without a migration agreement, say center-right parties in particular, it is almost impossible to face the voter, let alone present a story about European solutions for the issues they consider important.

An agreement, European Parliament President Roberta Metsola said last week, would be a “crucial victory for the constructive, pro-European center, on the eve of an important election year.” But the left of the European Parliament is complaining that pressure is being artificially increased to push through a migration agreement that is harsh and possibly legally contestable.

On the table these days is the so-called 'migration pact', a package of laws that the European Commission presented at the end of 2020. In the pact, the Dublin rule remains intact: the Member State where the migrant arrives remains responsible for the asylum procedure. But with new agreements on how these procedures work and how countries can assist each other, the EU hopes to manage migration better.

Tighter regulation

The core of the plans is to standardize and more tightly regulate the procedure at the European external borders. Migrants who have little chance of asylum must therefore be quickly separated from those who have a greater chance, and then prevented from traveling further into the EU. The decisive factor for this will be a percentage that will almost certainly amount to 20 percent: migrants from a country whose share of successful asylum applications is lower than 20 percent will then automatically enter the rapid procedure. Migrants with a better chance are given a normal asylum procedure, which they await in freedom.

It means that many disadvantaged migrants end up in the so-called 'border procedure': a status in which they cannot move freely or are not allowed to end up in detention centers. The plan is that this period will last a maximum of six months, after which they must be returned in the event of a negative decision. If it were up to the European Parliament, children would always be excluded from this procedure, as would their families, to prevent minors from being separated from their parents. Member states want to retain the freedom to detain children in certain cases and certainly not make an exception for family members.

Migrants who have little chance of asylum must be quickly separated from those who have a greater chance

There is also disagreement about when migrants may be screened, prior to a judgment about how promising they are. Member states want such screening to take place not only at the external border, but also elsewhere in the EU if there are suspicions. The European Parliament fears that this will encourage ethnic profiling, whereby authorities can arbitrarily arrest people.

There are also discussions about the definition of a 'safe country' and when you can send someone back there. Member states also want countries through which a migrant has traveled or only lived temporarily to count as countries to which they can be returned. MEPs believe that there should be a closer bond between migrant and 'return country'.

Deadlines extended

Another tricky point is the possible extension of rules when a 'crisis' is declared. If it were up to the Member States, deadlines would be extended and procedural corners would be cut. Member states also want 'instrumentalization' to count as a crisis – such as when Belarus tried to thwart the EU by pushing migrants across the border with Poland. In such a crisis, more promising migrants should also be detained, for a longer term and under less regulated conditions. Some MEPs fear that the 'crisis' will serve as a license to temporarily eliminate many rules.

Finally, the distribution of migrants across all EU countries remains controversial. In a breakthrough earlier this year, EU member states agreed that solidarity will be mandatory, but that it can also be bought with an amount of 20,000 euros per migrant not taken over. Not all MEPs are still happy with the possibility of this lump sum – but it is no longer up for discussion. It is still being discussed whether family ties should also be taken into account when resettling migrants. Member states do not want this, to prevent countries that already receive many migrants from automatically receiving even more.

The negotiations in the coming days will be technical and sometimes very detailed. But they deal with sensitive issues and determine what the future of European migration policy will look like. CDA MEP Jeroen Lenaers speaks of a “last chance” to make agreements that “really make it less attractive to make the trip to Europe.” Tineke Strik of GroenLinks fears a “very complex system” that “locks up vulnerable people at the borders for months, erodes rights and legalizes illegal practices.”