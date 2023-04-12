United States.- The universe remains a mystery, however, space agencies and their specialists have tools that allow them to calculate some interesting astronomical phenomena, such as the one that will take place on next April 13, 2029.

According to what was released by the National Administration of Aeronautics and Space (POT), on April 13, 2029 the Asteroid 2004 MN4, or better known as Apophis, will pass dangerously close to planet Earthalthough, it must be made very clear, this will not crash in our world.

However, the certainty that we have today that it will not collide with the Earth was not in the past. In December 2004, Paul Chodas, Steve Chesley and Don Yeomans of the Near Earth Object Program office from the US space agency, forecast a 1 in 60 chance that the rocky body would collide with Earth’s atmosphere. This is how astronomers were sure that on April 13, 2029, the asteroid 2004 MN4 would impact our world.

“At its closest approach, the asteroid will shine as a 3rd magnitude star, evident to the naked eye from Africa, Europe and Asia, even through city light,” he said. Jon Giorgini of JPL (Jet Propulsion Laboratory).

However, this possibility was later ruled out, and now NASA has indicated that the rocky body that will actually pass on Friday, April 13, 2029, will fly over the Earth only 30 thousand kilometers above the ground. In this sense, it should be remembered that geostationary satellites orbit at 36 thousand kilometers.

“Close encounters with objects as large as 2004 MN4 are currently thought to occur only at 1,000-year intervals, on average,” Giorgini said.

For its part, regarding the trajectory of the asteroid, as drawn by the United States agency, it will bend approximately 28 degrees during the encounterthis derived from “a result of the drag gravitations of the Earth”.

It should be noted that it was in January 2004 when a group of scientists, led by Lance Bennerfrom JPL, identified 2004 MN4, for which they used the giant Arecibo radar in Puerto Rico.