EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section open for its daily and global informative contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

The beginnings

I have spent many years thinking about the first sentence of this column. The beginning has changed as it has been affected by the moods and regrets, which together with age, make this beginning a tree-like chaos. I have to let go to recognize what I mean. I must find that mythological nopal against the light to draw the different figures that appear on its branches. I had to let go to understand and thus constantly create myself. I have to accept that there are many beginnings.

This chaos will only make sense once the consequences of patience float back to the land from which they sprang. Choosing one of the beginnings at random: the birth of my first son, Lázaro. There arose happiness in the form of light that illuminated the course. I was willing to let the fears become the generalized fear that those of us who have children experience. But he was also willing to make me more idealistic and emulate the daring act of having children, of being a partner, of taking care of and making the most likeable and expansive team there is. Luckily—or perhaps because I was willing to do whatever fate would throw at me—he gave me the idealistic side.

That posture is not without fear at all. Idealism, about to turn thirty, appeared as an echo of how powerful youth is, and what is even more powerful is knowing that you are wrong in some conclusions throughout your life. But that beginning, that commandment made word that makes us see the future as the only possible reality, invited me to continue asking the everlasting question framed and contextualized in the present: Will the earth be habitable for my son when he grows up?

And this was followed by a tremendous number of similar questions: How tragic is climate change?; What can I do, individually and collectively, to reverse the damage we have caused?; what and who are the most polluting?; Who experiences the same anguish that I have when asking myself these questions? Is there anyone who has the answer? And a very long questioning that included hours of conversation and pondering while my son slept in that very short moment when babies sleep almost all day — except the night.

Little is understood about the luxury of true exhaustion and lack of sleep until you are a parent. One is completely exhausted knowing that this is the best possible insomnia. It is also lucky, a privilege, a way of acidly communicating with the cosmos of which one is alive. And in those walks, going to buy the milk that is not necessary, because nobody drinks cow’s milk in the house, memories of the moments of courage that I have had in life came to me.

“I haven’t drunk Coca Cola since I was fifteen,” I thought aloud as I looked at the drawing of the milk cow on the tetrapak. I made the decision when visiting a town in the Huichol mountains between Nayarit and Jalisco, in Mexico, where there was no drinking water, but there were many bottles of Coca Cola. It was a small rebellious act, almost insignificant, but it required a lot of discipline. I did not mention it to anyone so as not to have to explain the political reasoning and find myself with a condescending response about the null consequences of my personal boycott. Already then I noticed the thin smile that is drawn in the people for whom that fight turned into a tired horse. Even so, he read the economics section in the newspapers to see if the shares of that soft drink company had gone down—any drop in stock prices he saw with the same satisfaction that one feels when seeing the hated team lose by a landslide. All this, and much more, I thought in front of the cow that seemed to laugh and follow my gaze, like the Mona Lisa.

I was tired and happy. All the songs and drawings had a new meaning. All the questions took flight and stayed with me all night like a tropical storm. Sometimes I managed to get up to write down these concerns to see if the calm of the next day could be accompanied by some lucidity that would make me understand to find an answer. But with each answer came ten more questions. If this was the nature of that disquisition, perhaps that is why the term that began in the Western cultural hemisphere as “ecology” has now become “the climate emergency.” Each question faces the great glass wall that Gunther Anders named the supraliminal: in short, it is what is real but is so big to understand that it sails above words like the atomic bomb or a great tsunami.

Faced with these dimensions, all concern increased with each step he managed to take in understanding these questions that generated many answers and even more questions. It would get to the point where all I wanted was to hear an expert give some optimistic clue about the future. But that clue did not come, much less from the experts who were already carrying several duels by being lookouts for the tragic horizon that was coming.

And so the nights and days passed, which by then were already the same thing. Could it be that all paternities naturally generate this questioning? Could it be that now we are not only wondering about the future of our children, but about the future of all humanity? Will this be the first time in human history that these natural questions now encompass everything that is alive and beyond? As much as I read essays about it and that a labyrinth can formally exist to draw its path, I feel that today we are asking ourselves terrible questions responding to a call that connects us with the earth and with everything we perceive. Please read this 2014 end-of-year column written by Eliane Brum. In it, she names the modern anguish and anxiety that human beings feel — and that I am sure are suffered by all living beings as well — at this moment and everywhere.

This “21st century disease” is the alarm that summons us to pay attention to the destruction of all the things that keep us alive. It is an amorphous and very silent scream that requires a lot of art to be heard. You have to see that golden thread that points to the horizon and follow it until you discover that there is no greater joy and freedom than finding ourselves on that path. And so, as in many other things, things will change.

Taking care of it and putting my body to understand the climate emergency changed my life. It gave me direction and combined with that beautiful and liberating feeling that is being a father, where you finally realize! that there is someone more important than yourself. There are many ways to grow and realize this. I don’t want it to be interpreted that being a parent is the only way to achieve that leap of maturity. But that’s how it happened to me. Or at least, that was a trigger for these concerns that I already had, but which I had never faced with a full head and a relaxed belly.

I pause to be able to continue later, but I close with this very powerful phrase that the Hungarian writer Sándor Márai makes the general say in the last meeting: “In the end, at the end of everything, one answers all the questions with the facts of his life: the questions that the world has asked him over and over again. The questions are these: Who are you?; what did you really want?; What have you really known? what have you been faithful or unfaithful to?; With what and with whom have you shared yourself with courage and cowardice? These are the questions. One responds as he can, telling the truth or lying: it doesn’t matter. What is certain is that in the end one responds with his whole life”.