After the NASA reported that an asteroid will pass close to Earth on May 6users of social networks confused the information and began to publish that this would be the date of the end of the world.

The chain of misinformation flooded different platforms such as Twitter, Facebook and Tik Tok, however, NASA never published that our planet would be destroyed in the next few days by an asteroid.

What will actually happen?

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) reported in recent days that the asteroid 2009 JF1 will pass very close to Earth, it is located in the asteroid belt of the Solar System. In addition, it has a diameter of 10 meters, so it is considered small or average.

According to astronomy experts, the chances of this asteroid colliding with the earth are low, therefore, there is no reason for concern. However, its orbit is very close to that of our planet, which is why it is called a “near-earth asteroid.”

The asteroid is likely to disintegrate and fall into the sea, if it enters the Earth’s atmosphere, according to experts.

To be exact, NASA pointed out that the chances of this star hitting the earth is 0.00074% during this Friday.