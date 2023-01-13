There are practically two more days to have one of the most anticipated premieres of HBO, The Last of Us, a series that will be released in different languages, something that must be done with any big-name product. And after confirming this, Latam fans are wondering if the game’s voice actors will return to their roles or be completely new ones.

This question has been answered as soon as possible, since the official account of HBO Max in Latin America he launched a publication with which the fans will be happy, because at least Ellie, Joel, Marlene, Tess, Tommy and Bill they will keep the voices of the games. For his part, of Sarah, Sam And his brother Henry nothing is mentioned.

A true fan recognizes the voice of their favorite characters 💜 The voice actors of Joel, Ellie, Tess, Tommy Marlene and Bill in #TheLastOfUs they will be the same as the games! — HBO Max Latin America (@HBOMaxLA) January 13, 2023

This is the synopsis of the series:

Joel, a hardened survivor, is hired to lead 14-year-old Ellie out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts out as a small job soon turns into a brutal and bleak journey as the two travel across the United States depending on each other for survival.

Remember that the premiere is next January 15 on the platform of HBO Max.

Via: Twitter

Editor’s note: This is good news for those who have enjoyed the game with dubbing, although many audiences will surely want to hear Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey first hand. We will see the result in just two more days.