from Silvia Turin

The strange case of the “thorny rats of Amami”, who have lost the Y chromosome. Researchers have discovered how the rare species survives. A glimpse into the fate of human beings?

The disappearance of the Y chromosome will lead toextinction of males? This is the question that Asato Kuroiwa, a biologist at the University of Hokkaido in Japan, and her team asked themselves, while studying a particular population of mammals called «Amami spiny rat (Tokudaia osimensis)”. The spiny rat has lost its Y chromosome (the one that determines male sex), but it is not extinct.

The loss of males or the Y chromosome? Understanding how this could have happened is interesting, given that the Y chromosomes in many mammals, including humans, they have shrunk over tens of millions of years and, according to some scientists, are destined to disappear. Will we all go extinct? For any mammal, the loss of the Y chromosome should mean the loss of males and the end of the species, for this reason the spiny rat has been studied for decades. The Hokkaido team has now discovered that one of the mouse chromosomes has evolved into a new chromosome male sexual. See also From illness to income: when exemption from the ticket is possible

Nature has made a substitute In all mammals, sex depends on X and Y chromosomes. If an embryo inherits two X chromosomes, it develops into a female. If she inherits an X and a Y, a boy will be born. I study, published in the scientific journal PNAS on 28 Novembershowed what the evolution of the spiny rat was: in male rats, one of the two copies of the chromosome 3 has a duplicate region, right next to the SOX9 gene, the gene that triggers testicular development. This means that chromosome 3, with duplication, has become a «proto-Y», while the version without the duplication is a «proto-X». In the rat population where the duplication is present, the males are still there, despite the deletion of the Y chromosome. In practice, nature has fabricated a substitute.

Scientists think the duplication may have occurred millions of years ago, at a time when spiny rats genetically diverged from similar species (which still have the Y chromosome). Kuroiwa believes that, for a while, there was a mixed population of Y and non-Y males on the island. Due to rising sea levels, most of the individuals should have died, leaving only the non-Y males. This is the most probable hypothesis. See also Multiple Sclerosis, App for doctors and patients improve quality of life and care

The future of men As for the future evolution of the species without the Y chromosome, it is plausible that the chromosomes proto-X and proto-Y will evolve over time along the same lines as X and Yreplacing its functions. “There’s no reason to think that our Y chromosome is sturdier than that of the spiny rat,” Jenny Graves de told New Scientist Trobe University of Melbournewho, in 2002, had stated that «the human Y chromosome it will be lost in 10 million years». “I absolutely agree with Jenny, the Y chromosome will disappear,” confirmed the Japanese biologist Kuroiwa; but don’t worry, if we follow in the footsteps of the spiny rats, we’ll find a way to carry on anyway and we won’t go extinct. At least not for this reason.