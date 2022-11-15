This year has been a total renaissance for cyberpunk 2077open world RPG game that had problems when it was released in the 2022 and that since then, it has had important updates. This includes their next expansion Phantom libertywhich will arrive in the 2023and which was initially intended as free content for the title.

Speaking to GamesRadarthe global public relations director for CDPR, Radek Grabowski, confirmed that they have not revealed exact details for the payment of this expansion, stressing that yes, it will be paid. This is really not new, since when the additional content of The witcher 3 also claimed both individually or in-game in your version Game of the Year.

Grabowski mentioned that expansions are traditionally cheaper than full priced games, suggesting that Phantom liberty it may lean towards the price range similar to their other titles. At first the content of The witcher It cost around $20 USD, so it is possible that it will launch with a similar price.

Of course, it should be emphasized that the current base game of cyberpunk 2077 It is relatively cheap, this is due to the bad reputation that the game generated, and therefore copies abound on the market. In fact, in second-hand stores, there are abundant copies that even reached five dollars, perhaps something has already changed.

Remember that the game is available in PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Via: gamespot

Editor’s note: THE DLC aims to be a great expansion of what we saw in the original game, so it is logical to wait for it to have its price. It’s not a way to redeem yourself with players getting free, it’s to make up for all the money you lost.