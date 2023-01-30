There is a possibility that The Crew 3the third installment of the particular racing game by Ubisoft, come announced tomorrow, Tuesday 31 January 2023based on what appears to emerge from a official account tweet related to the franchise.

We have been talking about this series and possible news relating to the third chapter for some days, but always with regard to the rumors. In this case, there’s a direct response from The Crew 2’s official account that seems to point to something related to The Crew 3’s announcement, as you can see below.

The message doesn’t directly refer to the game but comes in response to a user who claimed: “The Crew 3 will be announced in 2023 – my official prediction”. To this, the game account simply replied, “Tomorrow. 18:00” (Italian time). It’s hard not to think that it could be the announcement of The Crew 3, at this point.

Rumors about the third installment of Ubisoft’s open world racing game series started already last October, with the clue to the title, which seems to be Motorfest. The information was essentially reiterated just last week, with the idea that the announcement is imminent, according to information reported by Tom Henderson’s Insider Gaming site.

At this point, all that remains is to wait for tomorrow afternoon and see if the announcement of The Crew 3 is really expected on that day, which at this point seems possible.