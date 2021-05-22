The world is entering a “era of pandemics”, and the coronavirus it is on its way to becoming an endemic disease that will have seasonal reappearances in the future. This is predicted by experts from around the world, who call intensify vaccination efforts in the planet.

That is one of the conclusions of a panel of 26 scientists from different countries in the report published on the website of the European Commission after the Global Health Summit held this Friday in Rome, Italy.

“Today’s efforts to address Covid-19 must include investments and response measures that have the greatest potential for sustainable improvement in prevention, including investment in human resources and in their training, preparedness, and response to threats to the global health “, underlines the work.

“The likely trajectory of SARS-CoV-2 is to become endemic with seasonal outbreaks due to declining natural immunity, insufficient global vaccine coverage, or appearance of new variants not controlled by current vaccines “, warn the scientists.

The Prime Minister of Italy, Mario Draghi, opened the World Health Summit on Friday that discussed the future of the coronavirus. Photo: BLOOMBERG

They also argue that “it is possible that new epidemic waves, especially in countries with low vaccination coverage “.

Equity in access to vaccines

The summit in Rome aimed at coordinating global efforts against the pandemic basically focused on the need to ensure vaccines for everyone.

The person in charge of opening the meeting, the Prime Minister of Italy Mario Draghi, thanked the medical experts and scientific researchers for their contribution in the fight against the coronavirus emergency.

“With all the attendees, we will understand what has gone wrong in the fight against Covid-19,” he added.

Protesters demand global access to vaccines against the coronavirus, during this Friday’s health summit in Rome. Italy. Photo: AP

For the group of scientists, “the global equity in access to resources it is both a moral imperative and a critical need for pandemic control. “

Living with the virus

A recent article published by The New York Times, which highlights that “if the virus continues to spread uncontrollably throughout much of the world, it could well become endemic, that is, a permanent threat.”

The American newspaper quotes David Heymann, professor of infectious disease epidemiology at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, who argues that variants of the coronavirus are wreaking havoc in places where people gather in large numbers with little or no protocol. pandemic, such as the use of face masks or social distancing.

Heymann said that the degree of penetration of the virus translates into an increased likelihood that it will persist in most parts of the world.

“As more people contract the virus, develop some level of immunity and the rate of vaccination accelerates, future outbreaks will not be of the magnitude of those that are devastating India and Brazil,” Heymann said.

Punctual and less lethal outbreaks

But what will come is the constant threat of smaller and less lethal outbreaks, projected the expert.

“This is the natural progression of many infections present in humans, such as tuberculosis or HIV,” said Heymann, who was a member of the Epidemiological Intelligence Service at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and is a former high-level official of the World Health Organization.

“These diseases have become endemic and we have learned to live with them and we have also learned to do risk assessments. We have learned to protect those we want to protect,” he said. That seems to be the path of Covid-19.

