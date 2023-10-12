Complicated, this will be the match that the Colombian National Team will have this afternoon at the Metropolitan Stadium in Barranquilla. Uruguay wants to repeat the result it achieved on its last visit, while Lorenzo’s team seeks to extend its undefeated record of ten games without losing.

This is going to be the biggest challenge for the National Team so far in the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup. Left behind were the willful, but innocent Venezuela and a Chilean team that lives off the remnants of its glory years.

Colombia faces a tough rival, which comes with the thorn of losing in Quito against Ecuador, and with a climatic factor that, historically, played against it in Barranquilla.

The keys to the game

“Playing well implies many things, if we don’t play well against Uruguay it will be difficult for us to win. Playing well means worrying Uruguay, neutralizing it and attacking it

In a press conference before the match against Uruguay, Néstor Lorenzo and Wílmar Barrios were clear and explained that They only look for one result: victory. The Argentine coach will have an international rival in front of him and knows very well how Marcelo Bielsa’s teams should be played.

“The match is going to be intense, regardless of the weather conditions, “Both teams have similar ideas, whoever wins the duels and is more precise will win the result,” he indicated.

Implementing their style of play is going to be key to getting the three points against Uruguay: “Playing well involves many things, if we don’t play well against Uruguay it’s going to be difficult for us to win. Playing well means worrying Uruguay, neutralizing it and attacking it, the way to playing him is going to search,” explained Lorenzo.

The time issue is no excuse, Victory is Lorenzo’s primary objective to take a very important step, thinking about qualifying for the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada: “This schedule was chosen because it goes back to a time when things went well for us. You have to have a better adaptation than the rivals in this scenario. The only concern is dehydration and we are working on that with the coaching staff, we hope to perform in the best way.”

Friendlies can set the tone

The Néstor Lorenzo era has been marked by friendly matches, one of the most remembered It was 2-0 against Germany, historic selection and difficult to face due to the technical quality of its players.

Maintaining what was shown against Germany will be key against Uruguay. The first thing is maintain defensive order, close the spaces and move the ball under the intense sun of Barranquilla.

The team could repeat some tactical concepts from that friendly, when they did not have the ball, order in the center of the field was prioritized, without rushing and putting pressure together when the opportunity was available.

Against Germany there were ten shots and only four were against, despite handing over the ball. Possession was not the strong point of those led by Lorenzo: 62% for the Germans and 38% for the Colombians. However, the result did not reflect what the statistics showed, Colombia struck when it had to.

For Lorenzo’s team, in that match, having the ball was not vitally important, but precision was key: they made 342 passes and achieved a success rate of 80%. Although the most important thing of all is the goal, Of four shots on goal they converted two, an effectiveness of 50%.



Finally, and leaving aside the style of play, one of the main keys to the match will be the way in which the two teams will approach it.. The National Team must show personality and character, something that the charrúas have plenty of, a characteristic that runs through their veins.

Throughout the Néstor Lorenzo era, the team has shown that it has the personality to overcome difficult moments with important comebacks; the most remembered against Mexico, where At the end of the first half they were losing 2-0 and in the second half the attitude changed to win 2-3.

