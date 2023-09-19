Will the Colombian Embassy in the US invest thousands of dollars in public relations?

On September 15, it was announced that The Colombian Embassy in the United States signed a contract with FGS Global with the aim of receiving help in public relations.

According to a US media outlet, the agreement was presented to the Department of Justice and the Colombian government will pay thousands of dollars to said company.

Politicala North American newspaper, published on November 15 that the Colombian Embassy in the United States will begin paying a public relations company.

This company’s responsibilities are “the communication with the media, think tanks, academics and othersalong with supporting events and helping with visits by Colombian government officials to the United States,” according to an article from the aforementioned media.

The amount that the Colombian entity must pay will be 45,000 dollars per month for the aforementioned services.

Likewise, the Embassy also announced in a statement that “it has hired the services of FGS Global for strategic advice and support in communications of the broad and diverse Colombia – United States agenda, as well as its impact in the region,” according to Snail Radio.

