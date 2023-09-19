Tuesday, September 19, 2023
Will the Colombian Embassy in the US invest thousands of dollars in public relations?

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 19, 2023
in World
Will the Colombian Embassy in the US invest thousands of dollars in public relations?

Colombian Embassy in the US hired a public relations agency

Politico, an American newspaper, published the news-

Politico, an American newspaper, published the news-

An American media revealed the contract between the Embassy and an agency. This is known.

On September 15, it was announced that The Colombian Embassy in the United States signed a contract with FGS Global with the aim of receiving help in public relations.

According to a US media outlet, the agreement was presented to the Department of Justice and the Colombian government will pay thousands of dollars to said company.

See also  Elon Musk says the US could end up like Venezuela

(You can read: Colombia reacts to suspension of coca crop monitoring by the US).

Politicala North American newspaper, published on November 15 that the Colombian Embassy in the United States will begin paying a public relations company.

This company’s responsibilities are “the communication with the media, think tanks, academics and othersalong with supporting events and helping with visits by Colombian government officials to the United States,” according to an article from the aforementioned media.

(Keep reading: Is it true that Gustavo Petro will only travel to China to talk about the Bogotá metro?).

The amount that the Colombian entity must pay will be 45,000 dollars per month for the aforementioned services.

Likewise, the Embassy also announced in a statement that “it has hired the services of FGS Global for strategic advice and support in communications of the broad and diverse Colombia – United States agenda, as well as its impact in the region,” according to Snail Radio.

GERALDINE BAJONERO VÁSQUEZ
LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

