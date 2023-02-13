Hunucmá, Yucatán.- The weather forecast for this one monday february 13 in the municipality of Hunucma, Yucatán, indicates that sunrise will be cold with clear skies for much of the morning. Throughout the day there will be a temperate environment and cloudy intervals with stable weather. At night, a significant drop in temperature and clear skies are expected.

this monday in Hunucma, Yucatanmaximum temperatures of 27 to 29 degrees are expected, while the minimum will range between 14 and 19 degrees Celsius.

In nearby towns like Sisal, Tetiz, Celestún, Umán and Mérida, the same cold conditions will prevail in the morning with clear skies. Throughout the day there will be a warm atmosphere, clear skies and cloudy intervals, especially in the afternoon. These conditions will be accompanied by winds that will blow from the East and Northeast from 11 to 27 km/h with gusts of 40 km/h, especially on the coast.

According to the report of the Merida Regional Hydrometeorological Center, from the National Water Commission (Conagua), the influence of the continental polar air mass that prompted Cold Front no. 31 will maintain cold mornings and nights, since the system is stationary to the south of the Yucatan Peninsula.

These conditions together with the dominance of an anticyclone will cause stable weather in the region without the possibility of rain, so temperatures will be warm during the day, but cool to cold in the mornings and nights of the next two days.

On the coast of the yucatan peninsula stable weather and winds from the east and northeast of 10 to 20 knots are forecast. on the coast of Quintana Roo waves of approximately 2 meters high could occur, while in Yucatan and campeche waves less than 1.5 meters high are expected.

In Hunucma, Yucatanthis Monday the indicator of Sun Protection Factor It will be low in the early hours of the day, medium from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., high from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., very high from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m., high from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., medium from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., and again low from 5 p.m. until night .

Sunrise will be at 06:30 am, noon will be at 12:13 pm and sunset is expected to be at 05:56 pm with a day length of 11 hours and 25 minutes.

He Conagua Meteorological Service and State Civil Protection (Procivy) recommends that the population keep an eye on their newsletters and social networks to avoid affectations on this day.