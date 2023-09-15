Home page World

From: Helmi Krappitz

The beginning of autumn is just around the corner. What does it mean exactly? And does the beginning of autumn have an impact on the start of winter?

Munich – The beginning of autumn is just around the corner: September 23rd is the day. The long summer days are coming to an end and the nights are getting longer again. But what exactly is behind the beginning of autumn? And what does that mean for the time change?

Calendar beginning of autumn: equinox on September 23rd

The day on which day and night are of equal length is the calendar beginning of autumn, also known as the astronomical beginning of autumn. This happens when the sun reaches its zenith at the Earth’s equator around midday. This event does not always happen on the same day of the year.

Therefore the date may vary, but usually takes place on September 22nd or 23rd. This year’s exact start of autumn: September 23rd, 8:49 a.m.

The equinox also occurs another time a year – the calendar beginning of spring in March. The meteorological start of autumn is September 1st.

The time change at the end of October is independent of the calendar start of autumn. © picture alliance/dpa | Karl Josef Hildenbrand

Winter time: time change on the last Sunday in October

Does the beginning of autumn have an impact on the upcoming time change? No, because the changeover to winter time always occurs on the last Sunday in October, regardless of the start of autumn.

This year on October 29th the clock will be turned and set back one hour. This means: The clock is set to 2 a.m. at 3 a.m. This “gives us” an hour – we can sleep an hour longer.

Due to the time change, it gets light earlier again, but also gets dark earlier in the evening. The change in time is difficult for many people and can feel like jet lag.

Summer time: In March the clock is set forward one hour

In the calendar spring, the time is set forward one hour again – on the last Sunday in March. That means a shorter night. Summer time 2024 begins on the night of March 30th to 31st, 2024. (dpa/hk)