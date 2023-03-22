The news of the removal of baptismal godparents has spread like hotcakes throughout Mexico and Latin America, what has not been made clear is that this provision has only been made for three dioceses in Italy, so not valid in Mexico. Here the godparents have to continue fulfilling their duties.

Since the Conference of the Mexican Episcopate (CEM) no clarification has been made in this regard, while Some Archdioceses in the country have already spoken, recalling the importance of baptismal godparents throughout the lives of Catholics.

The Archdiocese of Morelia, unofficially, indicated that In the absence of an official statement from the Vatican, godparents continue to be part of the sacrament of baptism and that so far there is nothing to communicate from the bishop related to the supposed elimination of the godparents.

In the Catholic Information Agency (ACI Prensa) it has already become known as “fake news” the news of the elimination of godparents for baptism.

“(…) the Catholic Church has not made this decision and there is no official document from the Vatican in this regard“says the Catholic newsroom.

All the confusion began when it was revealed that a bishop in Italy had made the decision to suspend for three years the figure of the godparents of baptism and confirmationto be able to reflect on the importance they have within the church, but the news was partially communicated in local media in Mexico and Latin America, which made it a “fake news“.

So, where did they suspend baptism godparents?

Bishop Giacomo Cirulli, of Italyrecently announced the radical measure, which has generated controversy within the faithful of the Catholic Church.

It should be emphasized that it is the suspension ad experimentum of the figure of godfathers and godmothers of Baptism, Confirmation and the Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults (RCIA) in the three dioceses it governs in the Campania region, in southern Italy.

The decree will enter into force starting next April 9, date on which Easter is celebrated, in the dioceses of Teano-Calvi, Alife-Caiazzo and Sessa Aurunca.

What does a baptismal godparent do?

A baptismal godparent is a person who has the responsibility to support and guide the boy or girl being baptized in his spiritual life. The role of the godparent can vary according to religious and cultural tradition, but generally involves the following responsibilities:

1.- Be a role model: The godfather must be a person who lives his Christian faith in an authentic and exemplary way. It should be someone the boy or girl can trust and look up to as a role model.

2.- Accompany the boy or girl on their way: The sponsor must be available to help the boy or girl grow in their faith. This can include attending Mass with them, teaching them about religion, and supporting them in their spiritual lives.

4.- Being an advocate for the child: The godfather must be committed to protecting and caring for the baptized boy or girl. This may include being present at important moments in the child’s life, such as her confirmation and her first communion.

The role of the christening godparent is to be a spiritual guide and support for the boy or girl in his or her life.