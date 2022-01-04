Perhaps the new cabinet can do it, but for the time being, politicians have not been able to put an end to the housing shortage for years. And so many people live too expensively, or in a house that is too small or uncomfortable. “The housing market is under increasing pressure: the prices of owner-occupied homes continue to rise, the waiting lists for social housing are long and there is a major shortage of affordable housing,” described caretaker Kajsa Ollongren (Wonen, D66) the battlefield last year. “In particular, starters and vulnerable groups are finding it increasingly difficult to find a place to (re)build their lives. The shortage of housing, combined with a growth in the number of households, makes the situation dire and requires joint efforts from all parties involved; not only in terms of housing, but also in terms of affordability and quality of life.” It new coalition agreement should provide a solution. Hundreds of thousands of homes will be built every year; housing associations are given more space to build new homes themselves; the cabinet is allocating 7.5 billion euros for infrastructure around new homes, and Hugo de Jonge becomes minister for Housing and Spatial Planning. But whether a million homes will actually have been built in ten years is highly questionable.

1 How bad is the housing shortage?

Opinions differ about the seriousness of the housing shortage. According to official figures, there are currently 279,000 homes too few, out of a total of the current more than eight million homes. New homes are needed for the growing population; for the also steadily expanding number of households; and for asylum seekers and migrant workers. On the other hand, it is also not the case that 279,000 people sleep under the bridge. And also, says director Taco van Hoek of the Economic Institute for Construction, there are many people who share a home and have consciously chosen to do so. Young single people, for example, who absolutely want to live in the center of Amsterdam, where it is simply always expensive to live. Van Hoek: “Suppose we suddenly build a lot of houses in Southeast Amsterdam, then the home sharers in the center will continue to exist. These young people simply prefer the center.” According to Van Hoek, migrant workers also do not always want to live independently. “For three young Poles, sharing a house is a rational choice. They want to keep costs down, as well as entitlement.”

Anyway; there is a need for more affordable housing. And you don’t need to have studied economics to suspect that as more homes are built, the price of the average home falls. Such a decrease is urgently needed; especially in rented housing in the private sector, a group of people who ‘fall between two stools’, according to Peter Boelhouwer, professor of housing market at TU Delft: people who earn too much for social housing and too little to be able to buy a house. Add to this the starters on the housing market, for whom a house in the private rental sector is too expensive and a house for sale is completely unreachable, and there is soon mention of a ‘division’ in society. Gerard van Bortel, university lecturer in housing management at TU Delft: “For many people it is nice to live in a house that has been worth an average of two hundred euros more every day over the past year. There is nothing to save on that. But there are also people who cannot benefit from that increase in value. So there is a split: some people benefit from the price increases and other people are the victims. Those are the outsiders.”

2 How could it have happened?

The simplest answer to the question of the cause of the price increases is the state of interest rates. It’s been low for years. Anyone who buys a house can take out a relatively high loan because the monthly housing costs are relatively low.

You can offer more for your dream home. Moreover, borrowing capacity has grown because, unlike thirty years ago, it is possible to take out a mortgage on not one but two incomes per household. Tax benefits such as interest deduction have also pushed up prices, as well as the possibility for parents to give their children a ‘jubelton’ for the purchase of a house. In addition, investors have discovered the property; twenty years ago it was more lucrative to invest capital on the stock market or to earn a good interest from it, now the return on real estate is more attractive.

According to PvdA politician Adri Duivesteijn, insufficient housing has been built in recent years: the shift of power over the housing market from the government to the private market. The former alderman in The Hague and Almere marked this ‘quite fundamental change’ in 1990. Before that year, municipalities not only drew up zoning plans, but also bought homes and land and prepared them for construction. „Municipalities had all tools in the hands and were the driving force. Private investors were not interested. Municipalities could put the market to work. Corporations were queuing up to be allowed to build with a subsidy.”

From 1990, the municipal construction machinery was gradually replaced by that of project developers, contractors and construction. “It became profitable for them to buy land and thus they have been given control over the housing production.” A few years later, the housing associations were also privatized; long-term subsidies were abolished in exchange for which outstanding loans were waived: the grossing-up operation. Duivesteijn: „After this, a reification arose. The housing associations have started to work more and more in line with the market. Collaborations arose between corporations and project developers. And the pace of construction was no longer determined by the municipality, but by the land owners who have to supply the homes. These parties don’t just build houses. Market parties will only build if it is profitable for them.”

3 How do we get out of the housing crisis?

The most obvious solution to the housing crisis is the construction of many new homes. The outgoing cabinet had already designated fourteen locations throughout the Netherlands where almost nine hundred thousand homes can be built until 2040. The new cabinet is adopting those plans and wants to accelerate construction even further. But will that work? “The bottleneck in the Netherlands is spatial planning,” says Taco van Hoek. His institute advocates the construction of many more single-family homes with gardens on the outskirts of or outside the cities, because the Dutch also need that – in addition to apartments in cities, he says. Van Hoek: “What we need, in addition to the construction of urban apartments, are varied family homes with gardens in the green space. The core is that good locations are being developed. No subsidy is required. There are plenty of options for small-scale construction that suits the environment. Not in nature, but in meadows. You only need one percent of the pastures. Unfortunately, it is not very successful to convince people of this. You should see what kind of reactions we get. Professors repeat it after each other: building in the inner city is good and building in the meadows is no longer of this time, et cetera. But if you do it beautifully, why not do it?”

The moving train gets underway when the elderly move to an attractive home for seniors Taco van Hoek Director of the EIB

The ‘flow’ also needs to be improved; more people should be tempted to move. Many experts who NRC consults, attach less value to the construction of starter homes than to, for example, single-family homes or homes for the elderly. Taco van Hoek points out the importance of building single-family homes so that households that now have starter homes can move up more efficiently. “Two single people who move in together often leave two starter homes behind.” The elderly also have to move; the biggest “moving train” gets underway as the elderly whose children have left home, the so-called empty nesters, moving to an attractive senior home, is the conclusion of a recently published brochure about the flow of real estate developer AM and a group of brokers. “As soon as the empty nester moves, a large single-family home becomes available for a household with children living at home. This household then leaves a small single-family home for a young family. Ideally, a home will become available at the end of the chain for a starter who enters the owner-occupied home market from the parental home or student house.”

Others point to the sharing or splitting of homes. Gerard van Bortel: „The Dutch live quite spaciously. Every Dutch person has about 65 square meters per person. Those square meters are underused. Many people live as a couple in spacious single-family homes. So you have to expand and thereby stimulate the flow. You can also use the square meters in a smarter way, for example by renting it out by landladies. You can split houses.” The construction of temporary housing can also help. And with which almost all experts are happy: that the new cabinet wants to abolish the landlord levy; the tax on rental housing, which hurts housing associations in particular, and hinders them from building more social housing.

4 When will the price increase stop?

Opinions differ widely about how the madness in the housing market can be further combated. The plans are tumbling over each other: the abolition of the mortgage interest deduction (not a word about this in the coalition agreement); put an end to the jubilee (that’s what the cabinet will do); limiting loans (everything remains as it is); taxing the increase in the value of homes (it doesn’t come from that either); limiting rents in the free sector (the new cabinet is aiming for that). Compulsory housing for home buyers, which has become quite popular with municipal administrators, is also expected not only to lead to more homes for private starters, but also to dampen the price of those owner-occupied homes to some extent; many start-ups in competition with investors are still fishing behind the net. “There is no doubt that the behavior of private investors has pushed prices up,” says Johan Conijn, professor emeritus in the housing market at the UvA. “The owner-occupied home goes to the highest bidder, which in many cases was the private landlord who offered more than the first-time buyer. So if the private investor stops bidding, there will be a price-lowering effect.”

5 Will it work?

Adri Duivesteijn doubts whether it will be possible to definitively deal with the shortage on the housing market. “As long as there is a monopoly of project developers and housing associations, the pace is determined from above. We are trapped in the system. The government has taken the tools out of its hands to have influence.”

Professor of housing construction Peter Boelhouwer is ‘generally positive’ about the plans of the new cabinet. He is happy with “quite a lot of money” to avert the crisis and with a housing minister who will be “accountable” for progress; on the other hand, implementation problems ‘could be very persistent’ and lack ‘structural reforms of the housing market’. Conclusion: “Considering everything, the advantages outweigh the disadvantages in my opinion.”