The two leaders of the tenth edition of the Vendée Globe, Charlie Dalin and Yoann Richomme, sail closely together on their ascent through the South Atlantic to the equator. They are trapped in an area of ​​light winds 600 miles SE of Rio de Janeiro and are separated by a dozen miles. The two sailors were teammates in 2015 and 2016, so They know their opponent’s strengths and weaknesses inside out.and at this moment mental poker can be decisive in first crossing the finish line of the solo, non-stop round-the-world trip.

“There is no strategy when you have no wind and you are not going anywhere,” explained Richomme. Honestly, we go where the wind takes us. There is no way to anticipate anything, we take what we have and move forward as much as possible. We spend long hours studying possible routes, our brains fume. Maybe one of us will be luckier than the other. It is difficult to assess how we will get out of this. Today, the difference between us seems minimal, but it could be crucial to getting out of this situation successfully. This story is not easy at all, it is all very random, but we knew that the South Atlantic would be a real poker game.

According to the weather report, conditions will be more favorable on Wednesday, but it is worth remembering that this is the area where Yannick Bestaven saw a 400-mile lead evaporate to nothing in the 2020-2021 regatta, to be overcome by none other than Dalin.

Bestaven retires

Bestaven has precisely announced its withdrawal from the Vendée Globe. After reporting on Friday, December 27, that the rudder system of the IMOCA Maître CoQ V had suffered significant damage that was impossible to repair at sea, the skipper decided to stop in Ushuaïa to repair the various damages suffered when sailing in rough seas and winds of about 30 knots towards Cape Horn.. This work cannot be done alone, so part of the ground team travels to Argentina to help the navigator. This intervention will mean the withdrawal of Yannick Bestaven and Maître CoQ V from this tenth edition of the Vendée Globe.









Due to the breakage in the rudder, the Maître CoQ V became unmanageablebut Bestaven, who is an engineer, managed to find a temporary solution with ropes to steer his ship towards Cape Horn, although in degraded mode. Yannick Bestaven rounded the southern tip of South America on Sunday, December 29 at 19:21 UTC, after racing for 49 days, 7 hours and 19 minutes.

Fight for the podium

In third position, Seb Simon (Groupe Dubreuil) had the opportunity to shave some miles off the leader. It is now 260 miles from Richomme, when it was more than 700 miles away at Cape Horn.

Thomas Ruyant (Vulnerable), who occupies fourth position, is now more than 1,350 clear, so the Les Sables d’Olonne sailor will try more than ever to keep a cool head and focus on doing the basics well.

Behind them, In the South Atlantic, conditions are relatively mild and the peloton is tightly packed, with a good profit for Sam Goodchild after choosing a solo strategy in the west of the Island of the States.