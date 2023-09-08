In recent weeks the film The Boy and the Heron has been on the lips of almost everyone in the West, this due to the presentation that has been in different important film festivals in the world. And for months it has been mentioned that it would be the last film in which he participates Hayao Miyazakibut it seems that this information is not entirely true.

As mentioned by a journalist who is covering the film festival of Torontothe vice president of Studio Ghibli, Junichi Nishioka He affirmed that this animated film will not be the last in which the founder of this study collaborates. Continuing in the conversation that he has come up with more ideas for future productions, thus ruling out the director’s retirement.

Exiting news for fans of Hayao Miyazaki. Studio Ghibli VP Junichi Nishioka tells us The Boy and the Heron is not Miyazaki’s final film and that he is already coming into the office with new ideas. #TIFF23 pic.twitter.com/u9DyyPhJwu — Eli Glasner 🎥 (@glasneronfilm) September 8, 2023

Since talks of the withdrawal of miyazakifans were worried about the future of the studio, since he made the most iconic works of the same that include the Spirited Away, Princess Mononoke, My Neighbor Totoro, among others renowned. Of course, he has his pupils who follow in his footsteps, but they feel that at the moment they don't reach that level.

The Boy and The Heron the premiere December 8 in United States and Canada. It is not yet confirmed if it will have a premiere in Latam.