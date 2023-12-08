Yesterday during The Game Awards something quite striking was announced for fans of the world of Marvelthat was precisely the revelation of Blade, a title that is clearly going to be inspired by this comic that has regained popularity to the point that there is already an MCU movie on the way. And upon learning that this is developed by Arkane Lyon of Bethesdamany wonder if it will be an exclusive for those who have consoles Xbox and the PC.

During the official trailer, at no time are the platforms on which we will see the game confirmed, it is only said that it is in development by the people who brought us years ago. Deathloop and also Dishonored, to that is added a teaser in which we are introduced to this hero who is also a vampire. Also on the page Xbox The game is linked, but not much mention is made that it may be an exclusive product of the brand.

In fact, the media has been in direct contact with Bethesda, asking if in the end this title will be an exclusive, but the answer has been ambiguous, since they say that they have no comments to give on the matter, at least not at this time. And this may imply that a deal has been had with Marvel so that this video game is also released in PlayStation 5.

Also, it must be taken into consideration that some Bethesda They had already been agreed upon long before Xbox made the purchase, clear examples are Ghostwire Tokyo and also Deathloopwhich already had exclusivity for sony of at least one year. It is possible that this title was already in the works at the same time, so in the end it could be something shared with the competition, but it is something not yet confirmed.

Blade of Marvel It doesn’t have a release date yet.

Via: VG247

Editor’s note: It is quite surprising that they do not say until now that it is an Xbox exclusive, since the company reminds us all the time which games are the ones that reach their consoles without reaching others. We will have to wait a little longer to see previews of this mysterious title.