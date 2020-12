In the Q&A of the week in Mister Underdog Several very interesting questions arise: What is your favorite winger right now? Is the playmaker disappearing? Will the Big Six of the PremierLeague with the already confirmed appearance of Leicester City among the best? Who will fall?

