Although the DCEU still has four movies planned for 2023, many are wondering what will happen to the DCU once James Gunn and Peter Safran’s plans come into play. Thus, a new report claims that batmanby director Matt Reeves, could be part of this universe.

According to a new report by Variety, Gunn and Safran would be looking for a way for Robert Pattinson’s Batman to be part of the vast world of the DCU, something that has previously been mentioned would not be the case. Fortunately, Gunn noted on Twitter that this is not the case.:

“There are few reporters I love more than @adambvary, really a nice guy but in this case he needs to get a new source as this is completely false.”

There are few reporters I love more than @adambvary – truly a good guy – but in this case he needs to get a new source as this is entirely untrue. https://t.co/a7cnbTfpSi —James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 14, 2022

Thus, it becomes clear that the idea of ​​creating a universe of The Batman, separate from all the plans for the DCU, still stands. Beside Batman 2, do not forget that a Penguin series, and another focused on Arkham Asylum, are in development. Thus, each of these projects would be far from what Gunn and Safran have planned.

This are good news. batman offers us a version of the Dark Knight that would be a complete contrast to any idea of ​​a cinematic universe. We can only wait for more information about the new film by Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson.

Via: James Gunn