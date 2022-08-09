With the recent changes in management at Warner Bros., and the cancellation of batgirlmany have wondered if the trilogy of batman that Matt Reeves has planned will suffer the same fate, or he will be able to reach the finish line without problems. Although at the moment there are no official details, a new report has good news for everyone.

Through a recent Twitter Space, Erik Davis from Fandango and Umberto González from The Wrap talked about the future of The Batman in the movies. Although the merger between Warner Bros. and Discovery has some worried, especially considering the reports of a 10 year plan for the DCEUInsiders have pointed out that Robert Pattinson will still wear the Dark Knight cape. This was what Davis commented on it:

“I know that [Matt] Reeves wants to do a trilogy. We talked to Pattinson, he wants to do a trilogy. He wants to do a full arc like Bruce Wayne. Do you think they stay the course?”

For his part, González replied:

“Of course. Why wouldn’t they? The first movie was a hit, so I’m pretty sure they’re going to let Reeves do the trilogy for him. That Batman in that universe will move on.”

There’s too much for a tweet. Meet me in here in a few minutes. I’ll be joined by @elmayimbe, who’s been breaking all of the big DC news this week. More to eat… #DCFilms #DCEU https://t.co/h6wTgEtKiX — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) August 6, 2022

However, at the moment there are no official details, and although at the moment there is not much to fear, nothing rules out the possibility that the new plans for the DCEU put an end to the sequels and spin-off of The Batman. On related topics, Ben Affleck will reprise the role of Batman for another DC movie. Similarly, this is the first preview of the crossover between Batman and Spawn.

While it may be a bit tricky, what Warner Bros. should do is leave the universe that Matt Reeves is building on its own, and hire another actor to bring Batman to life in the DCEU.

Via: The Direct