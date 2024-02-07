Officials at the Bank of Japan have grown more confident that the economy is strong enough to attempt an imminent exit from negative interest rates, abandoning the “widow maker” nickname among traders that it earned by sticking to interest rates since 2007 as foreign fund managers' renewed enthusiasm for betting against… The Japanese central bank has repeatedly backfired over the past two decades.
#Bank #Japan #give #title #quotWidow #makerquot
Zelensky orders to withdraw troops near Kharkiv to “save their lives” | The Basque Journal
The Ukrainian General Staff has ordered the withdrawal of its troops near Kharkov to "avoid civilian casualties" and "save the...
Leave a Reply