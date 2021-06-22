Nerves are jangling in the Balearics ahead of the UK’s ‘Green’ list review this Thursday.

At the moment British tourists have to quarantine for 10 days and undergo several Covid tests when they go home, but hopes are high that the Islands will move from ‘Amber’ to ‘Green’ when the traffic light list is reviewed.

The British market is extremely important for Mallorca, especially in Palmanova-Magaluf, Puerto Pollensa and Cala d’Or and the lack of tourists has forced up to 50% of hotels to stay closed in areas that are popular with Brits.

There’s been no hint as to what the UK Government is likely to decide on Thursday, but Tourism Sector experts fear that the Balearics will remain on the ‘Amber’ list despite pressure from British airlines and tourist groups.

“This will be a difficult year to travel,” Prime Minister, Boris Johnson warned yesterday. “I fear there will be problems and delays, the priority is to keep the country safe and prevent the virus from returning. “

He also said the UK Government is considering exempting fully vaccinated people from quarantine, but insisted on the Government’s intention to “protect” the country.

Tourist groups have already postponed trips to the islands until July and if the Balearics are not added to the ‘Green’ list on Thursday, British tourists probably won’t start coming here until August.

In 2019, 3.7 million Brits visited the Balearics and 1.3 million of them came in July and August, so lifting the restrictions as soon as possible is key to the Sector’s recovery.

Despite the absence of British tourists, 386,247 international air passengers arrived in the Balearic Islands in May, which is 27.7% of the total who came to Spain, according to Turespaña.