Today it was announced that members of the actors’ union SAG-AFTRA in the video game division will go on strike, this after several months in which an agreement was attempted to be reached between the two parties with a failure in the process to avoid the full implementation of artificial intelligence. Among the companies that are singled out, there is talk of Electronic Arts, Disney, Warner and Take Two, the latter being the owner of Rockstar Games and therefore also of the future GTA 6.

The strike involves actors who work in video games, either through voice acting, motion capture or both. According to the union, negotiations began in October 2022 and members voted to strike after employers failed to agree to protect all artists covered by this contract in its AI language, according to a press release from SAG-AFTRA.

This was mentioned by the chief negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland:

The video game industry generates billions of dollars in revenue annually. The driving force behind that success is the creative people who design and build those games. Frankly, it’s shocking that these game studios haven’t learned anything from the lessons of the past year: that our members can and will and will demand fair and equitable treatment with regard to AI, and the public supports us in that.

If this movement manages to be as big as the one of actors and writers last year, it is possible that there will be delayed projects, especially those that require people who have done motion capture, and as among the names is Take Two, It is quite possible that GTA 6 may not arrive in time and form for the 2025We will have to wait and see if negotiations close quickly or if the studios delay their games.

Via: Inverse

Author’s note: This sounds like the actors are not going to want to film their scenes as the main characters in GTA. However, they may have already recorded everything for years and are just programming the final touches of the game.