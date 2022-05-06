Home page politics

A lot of money, little effect: the federal states carry the 9-euro ticket with them. But they warn of a flop. Because as early as autumn there is a risk of a price jump in public transport. What can you do?

Berlin – The pre-sale should start soon, but there is still a lot of grumbling: A few weeks before the introduction, the federal states have their concerns about it 9 euro ticket affirmed. Although the conference of transport ministers basically affirmed their approval of the project from the 2022 relief package, the representatives warned of a long-term flop. You have to be careful that the 9-euro ticket doesn’t become a “pipe burst”, warned Transport Senator Maike Schaefer (Greens). Bremen. Because after the end of the discount campaign, there was a risk of sharp price jumps in the fall.

Buy a 9-euro ticket: The area of ​​validity is nationwide – despite the financial dispute, pre-sale starts in public transport

On Thursday (May 5), the federal states met with Federal Transport Minister Volker Wissing (FDP) in Bremen. The most important item on the agenda was the introduction of the 9-euro ticket. It is a central building block in the 2022 relief package, with which the federal government wants to free Germans from high energy prices. away From June 1st, commuters can buy a monthly ticket for the buses and trains for 9 euros every month in local public transport (ÖPNV). The scope is nationwide, so you can drive all over the country. In some cities and countries such as Hamburg or North Rhine-Westphalia, advance sales should start as early as mid-May.

Advance sale of the 9-euro ticket: Action from the 2022 relief package is still causing controversy

But before the customers do that You can pre-order a 9-euro ticket or it is available in advance, some questions still need to be clarified. The approval of the Federal Council is still required on May 20th. Whether the countries then let the project fail in the last few meters is considered unlikely. In principle, everyone agreed that they wanted to support the project, said Schaefer, who is currently chairing the conference of transport ministers. Still, she avoided a clear yes or no.

The 9-euro ticket from the relief package 2022 is in the starting blocks. The tickets should be available for pre-order as early as May. © Daniel Karmann/dpa

The federal states are currently linking their approval to concrete commitments from the federal government on open financing issues. Wissing has already admitted that the federal government will fully cover the costs for the 9-euro ticket. But the federal states still want an increase in the regionalization funds this year, which they basically get from the federal government for the expansion of public transport. The dispute is about 1.5 billion euros.

Relief package 2022: countries see short-term effects in the 9-euro ticket – high prices in local public transport threaten in autumn

In the 9-euro ticket they only see a “seasonal” offer, as Baden-Württemberg’s Minister of Transport Winfried Hermann (Greens) emphasized. It is good to lure people who would not otherwise take the bus and train to switch to public transport. But what happens then? “The offer will expire in the fall and the Ukraine war has pushed energy prices up further,” said Herrmann. “Then the transport companies have no choice but to increase prices,” he warned. The newly won customers would be scared away immediately and the effect of the 9-euro ticket from the relief package would fizzle out.

Against this background, the federal states want a medium-term increase in funds in order to cushion prices permanently and to keep bus and train services attractive. They want the commitment now – and not just in the fall, as Wissing is striving for. Because the increase in funds is subject to the budgetary sovereignty of the Bundestag. With their delayed yes to the 9-euro ticket, the federal states are now keeping the pressure high.

Relief package: Germans are positive about the 9-euro ticket

In the case of the Germans, the action from the relief package also awakens one tank discounta Hartz IV granta child bonus and a Energy flat rate of 300 euros definitely interested. According to a Yougov survey, a majority of Germans plan to use the discount card. Accordingly, 55 percent can imagine buying a 9-euro ticket.

However, half of them stated that they primarily use the nationwide ticket for excursions and tourist trips – and not for the month-long switch from the car to the train when commuting. Traffic experts had already feared that the project would not reach the actual goal of the politics passes and you will only experience full lanes at tourism hotspots.