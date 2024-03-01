The long-awaited proposal to reduce the working day from 48 to 40 hours per week in Mexico in the Federal Labor Law (LFT) is at a critical moment that leaves its procedure and subsequent approval in suspense.

This due to the recent resignation of deputy Susana Prieto, author of the initiative, to the Morena partyby President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

Prieto, known for her defense of unions on the border with the United States, had presented the reform last year with the aim of modify Article 123 of the Constitutionsetting two mandatory weekly rest days instead of onethus marking the first modification to the working day in more than a century.

How does Susana Prieto's resignation affect the 40-hour work day? LFT

The proposal, which had the necessary support to be voted on in Congress Since last April, it has faced obstacles and delays, mainly from the Morena coordinators, who postponed the vote at the request of President AMLO to more discussions with businessmen.

With the recent departure of Susana Prieto from Morena, it remains uncertain whether the representative will continue with one of the flagship projects in the name of Morena or if she will change parties and whether she would have the same support from the majority in Congress for its approval. .

And it is that the Prieto's resignation is based on the lack of support and the obstacles found within Morena pointing out the coordinator of the bench, Ignacio Mier, of political gender violence, by marginalizing her from the faction and restricting her participation in the debate on the reform.

Prieto has declared his continued commitment to the fight for the reduction of working hours, ensuring that will continue working for the 57 million workers in Mexico, although now as a legislator without a party.

However, her resignation does not mean an alignment with other traditional political parties, since she has firmly ruled out joining them to avoid being classified as a traitor in the party of the self-called Fourth Transformation.

Prieto has stated that until the last day of his term he will demand that the reform to reduce the working day to 40 hours be submitted to vote in the Chamber of Deputiesseeking transparency in political decisions and giving citizens a voice in this important debate.