Will the 2023 Copa Libertadores Final be played in Colombia? This is what is known

Conmebol has spent several years implementing the final of the Copa Libertadores at a neutral venue, as occurs in the Champions League.

The results are striking, given the complications in the organization, little interest from the venues and the hegemony of the Brazilians. Despite this, there are those who believe that good football has been shown, with exciting games.

The format will be maintained and the 2023 edition will begin on February 3, with the previous phases. As has been known, Conmebol has three cities in mind to choose the one that will host the Libertadores final. Among them, a Colombian.

Will Colombia host the final of the Libertadores?

According to the information of the Brazilian journalist Sergio du Bocage, the highest entity of South American football played for these cities “Final of Copa Libertadores 2023 will be between Colombia or the Monumental de Núñez, in Buenos Aires.”

Apparently, due to the confederation’s demands, the Medellín and Barranquilla stadiums would be the ones that could receive the last match of the tournament next year.

Final of the 2023 Copa Libertadores will be in Colombia or at the Monumental de Nuñez, in Buenos Aires. Only the two options will be studied by Conmebol at the beginning of January.#Liberators — Sergio du Bocage (@sdubocage) December 26, 2022

