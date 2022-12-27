Tuesday, December 27, 2022
Will the 2023 Copa Libertadores Final be played in Colombia? This is what is known

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 27, 2022
in Sports
Carlos Eduardo Velasco

Carlos Eduardo Velasco (left), together with Reinaldo Rueda (right), when they won the Copa Libertadores with Nacional.

Photo:

Luis Eduardo Noriega. efe

Carlos Eduardo Velasco (left), together with Reinaldo Rueda (right), when they won the Copa Libertadores with Nacional.

The idea of ​​the single headquarters could have, for the first time, effects in the country.

Conmebol has spent several years implementing the final of the Copa Libertadores at a neutral venue, as occurs in the Champions League.

The results are striking, given the complications in the organization, little interest from the venues and the hegemony of the Brazilians. Despite this, there are those who believe that good football has been shown, with exciting games.

The format will be maintained and the 2023 edition will begin on February 3, with the previous phases. As has been known, Conmebol has three cities in mind to choose the one that will host the Libertadores final. Among them, a Colombian.

Will Colombia host the final of the Libertadores?

Libertadores Cup Trophy

Photo:

Staff Images / Conmebol

According to the information of the Brazilian journalist Sergio du Bocage, the highest entity of South American football played for these cities “Final of Copa Libertadores 2023 will be between Colombia or the Monumental de Núñez, in Buenos Aires.”

Apparently, due to the confederation’s demands, the Medellín and Barranquilla stadiums would be the ones that could receive the last match of the tournament next year.

(Also: Pele ‘may be reaping what he sows’: Journalist unleashes chaos in Brazil.)

FOOTBALL

