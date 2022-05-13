Home page politics

So now after all: The traffic light coalition is making a U-turn in the 2022 relief package. The energy flat rate could still apply to pensioners.

Berlin – New hope for pensioners: After weeks of criticism, the federal government may want to improve the 2022 relief package again. That’s how it should be Energy price flat rate of 300 euros may still be paid to older people. The SPD announced the day before a consultation in the Bundesrat. It is conceivable to focus on another group with the special payment, said parliamentary group leader Rolf Mützenich of the dpa news agency and added: “This affects pensioners.”

Relief package 2022: Energy flat rate of 300 euros should also be paid to pensioners

The government factions are also reacting to a move in the Bundesrat. On Wednesday, the federal states will meet and discuss the 2022 relief package, with which the traffic light coalition of Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) wants to cushion the increased prices for petrol, diesel, gas and oil for German consumers. Next to one tank discountone Hartz IV grantone 9 euro ticket or one child benefit bonus the payment of an energy flat rate is also planned. Everyone Employees subject to income tax should therefore pay a one-off payment of 300 euros receive.

However, there is resistance in the federal states. North Rhine-Westphalia submitted an application and one Payment of the energy flat rate to pensioners as well as to trainees and students. This was announced by Prime Minister Hendrik Wüst (CDU).

300 euros energy price flat rate: who gets it? Older people are currently getting nothing from the 2022 relief package

Wüst has to face re-election on Sunday. The over-60s make up the largest group of voters, which is why the SPD probably does not want to massively oppose the application. However, other economic experts had previously emphasized that the effect of the 2022 relief pact would unjustly pass by some groups. The German Economic Institute (DIW) pointed out several times that energy prices remained high as a result of the Ukraine war and that pensioners also needed compensation. Social organizations had made similar statements.

Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) had recently repeatedly rejected improvements or even a third relief package for 2022. The state could not ensure low prices in the long term, the liberal had said. Opponents of further distributions had repeatedly pointed out that the Pensioners benefited from the other measures in the relief package and would also receive an increase in their pension as of July 1st.

Relief package 2022: From when? Energy price flat rate can only be paid from September

Nevertheless, the federal government now sees a need for action. The effect of the 2022 relief package will be recalculated together with the planned pension increase, parliamentary group leader Mützenich has now made it clear. The latest figures indicated that pensioners could still be entitled to inflation compensation. With an energy flat rate of 300 euros, the price increase could perhaps be offset, according to the SPD politician.

Overall, the 2022 relief package still has to clear parliamentary hurdles. After it has already been passed in the Federal Cabinet, the Bundestag and the Bundesrat still have to approve the project. In addition to the debate about the energy price flat rate, the federal states also have a need to talk about financing the 9-euro ticket. The final vote is scheduled for May 20th. From June, the first measures such as the cheap monthly pass or the fuel discount should come into force. The payment of the child bonus or the 300 euro energy flat rate is different than the child bonus 2022 and the Advance sale of the 9-euro ticket from May possible from September at the earliest.