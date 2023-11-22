BMW came, saw and admitted that subscriptions to heated seats were not a good idea after all. Other car brands do not seem to care about the negative reactions and are still offering subscriptions for options that are already installed on the cars. Tesla also seems to be toying with the idea of ​​letting people pay monthly for warm bottoms.

Tesla hacker Green delved into Tesla’s latest update and brought up some interesting things. According to Green, the code shows that Tesla wants to offer heated seats and heated windshield wipers as a subscription. So the options are on the car, but they are only unlocked when you go for a monthly service.

This way, Tesla can lower the price through subscriptions

There is currently no official news from Tesla about subscriptions for seat heating. So it’s still a matter of guessing what the master plan is. Memberships are of course a nice way to increase sales. Or perhaps it is a move to lower the prices of the cars even further: you can sell the car for less if you know that it will bring in some money every month.

If you order a Model 3 now, you will get free heated and ventilated seats. It seems unlikely that this option will suddenly be disabled for existing cars, but you may have to pay monthly for future cars – or if you buy a second-hand car from Tesla. For now, enjoy the free hot sitting meat.