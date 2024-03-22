A few days ago in Mexico, it was reported that customers of two large internet service providers would have to pay more money for what they are using, this with the excuse that inflation has affected the country in some other way, especially in terms of infrastructure. With that in mind, users have wondered if another telephone giant was going to apply the same, and the company already responded forcefully not many hours ago.

Those who originally announced the price change were Izzi and Mega Cable, with an increase that is not too high but that people did not take as good news, given that certain users will have to pay between 50 and 70 pesos more compared to the internet package they have. And that could have made the company that remains the leader not want to take that step forward, and yes, there is no increase in numbers for those who have Telmexat least that was what the general director revealed.

Within the post it is assured that homes and businesses will not be affected, since inflation is already stabilizing, waiting for it to drop a little more.

Because inflation is reducing, in @Telmex

We will NOT increase the prices of our services in the packages @infinitum for homes and businesses. — Hector Slim Seade (@hectorslimseade) March 22, 2024

Here is a description of the company:

Telmex is a Mexican telecommunications company that provides landline telephone services, mobile telephone services, Internet access, pay television and information technology services in Mexico. Founded in 1947, Telmex (acronym for Telecomunicaciones de México) has historically been one of the most important companies in the telecommunications sector in Mexico and has had a great impact on the development of communications infrastructure in the country. It was originally a state company, but in the 1990s it was privatized and acquired by Mexican businessman Carlos Slim. Currently, Telmex is part of the Grupo Carso conglomerate of companies, owned by the Slim family.

Editor's note: It is a good sign that at least they do not charge for this internet option, now they only need to provide a good service, since the complaints section is full of people who are not satisfied with what they are being given.