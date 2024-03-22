A few days ago in Mexico, it was reported that customers of two large internet service providers would have to pay more money for what they are using, this with the excuse that inflation has affected the country in some other way, especially in terms of infrastructure. With that in mind, users have wondered if another telephone giant was going to apply the same, and the company already responded forcefully not many hours ago.
Those who originally announced the price change were Izzi and Mega Cable, with an increase that is not too high but that people did not take as good news, given that certain users will have to pay between 50 and 70 pesos more compared to the internet package they have. And that could have made the company that remains the leader not want to take that step forward, and yes, there is no increase in numbers for those who have Telmexat least that was what the general director revealed.
Within the post it is assured that homes and businesses will not be affected, since inflation is already stabilizing, waiting for it to drop a little more.
Because inflation is reducing, in @Telmex
We will NOT increase the prices of our services in the packages @infinitum for homes and businesses.
Editor's note: It is a good sign that at least they do not charge for this internet option, now they only need to provide a good service, since the complaints section is full of people who are not satisfied with what they are being given.
