Tekken 8 will be among the protagonists of The Game Awards 2022. The confirmation comes from a Twitter post by proplayer, commentator and streamer Aris “Aris” Bakhtanians, also known as AvoidingThePuddle.

As we can see in the photo attached to the post, Aris received a Tekken 8 promotional t-shirt from Bandai Namco and inside the package there is a note inviting you to follow The Game Awards on the official Twitch channel of the event, thus confirming the presence of the fighting game at the video game Oscars.

We can therefore expect a new trailer or a gameplay video of Tekken 8 and maybe even an official release date, more or less precise. As you may remember, the official Steam page of the new fighting game was opened a few days ago, with the wording “coming soon” in the entry relating to the publication period, a sign that perhaps something in this regard could move in the coming days.

For the moment we know for sure that Tekken 8 will not be released before April 1, 2023, based on the information shared by Bandai Namco during its latest financial report for shareholders.

We remind you that The Game Awards 2022 will air at 01:30 Italian on Friday 8 December. For the occasion, producer Naoki Yoshida will also take the stage for a “very special” presentation relating to Final Fantasy 16.