Sequels to successful games are quite common, especially nowadays. However, what for some is an obvious path, for Nintendo, is not always the right route. Yes ok Tears of the Kingdom It is one of the most acclaimed titles of this year, Don’t expect to see a direct continuation.

Through an interview with Game Informer, Eiji Aonuma, producer of The Legend of Zelda, was questioned about the possibility of seeing a direct sequel to Tears of the Kingdom, in order to give fans the first connected trilogy in the entire series. However, the producer does not believe this is possible. This is what he said about it:

“Well, that would be a sequel to a sequel, which gets a little wild when you think about it! But as I mentioned before, with Tears of the Kingdom, we were looking to build on the world that we created with Breath of the Wild and really exhaust the possibilities of what we could put into that world. I think it is, to use a term, an apotheosis, or the final form of that version of The Legend of Zelda. In that sense, I don’t think we’ll make a direct sequel to a world like the one we’ve created.”

Along with this, let us remember that Aonuma has also noted that they have no plans to release any type of DLC for Tears of the Kingdom. The producer has pointed out that the developers have run out of strong ideas for some type of continuation, since with this installment they have achieved everything they set out to do since the launch of Breath of the Wild.

However, this also presents us with a number of issues. Will the next game in the series leave aside the open world? Many fans have pointed out that, despite being great games, Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom They do not have multiple elements that we found in the previous installments of the series.

While the most recent title attempted to remedy this with the inclusion of dungeons, companions, and classic elements of the series, the focus was still on exploration, construction, and letting the imagination fly, elements that, despite always being present in The Legend of Zelda, they had never managed to be the main focus.

Considering that Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom have become the most successful games in the series, it will be interesting to see how new fans would react to a new installment that takes up the original formula that we have seen since A Link to the Past. However, At the moment there is no official information regarding the future of the franchise.

Let us remember that between Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom There was a six-year wait, and that was considering that Nintendo already had the foundations established. Now, if the Big N chooses to take a completely different path for the series, whether they give us another map, or abandon the open world, Link’s next adventure is still several years away, and we will surely have the opportunity to enjoy this installment until the successor to the Switch is in our hands.

We remind you that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is now available on Nintendo Switch, and It is considered one of the best games of the year. On related topics, the Zelda actress in this game wants to appear in the live action movie of the series. Likewise, they recognize that Ganondorf in Tears of the Kingdom is too sexy.

Editor’s Note:

I would like to see a third installment with this version of the characters and Hyrule. Although the gameplay is spectacular, and the exploration is extremely addictive, one of the points that interested me most about Tears of the Kingdom It was the story, and I would love to see a continuation with this Link and Zelda.

Via: Game Informer