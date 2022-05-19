Fernando Ortiz has completely changed the face of Club América. The Argentine strategist arrived as a firefighter after the board decided to cut Santiago Solari’s process after the lousy start to the season in the Clausura 2022 of Liga MX. Under the orders of ‘Tano’, the azulcrema team began to show progressive improvement and finished the tournament in fourth position in the general table.
Ortiz’s great work has not gone unnoticed by the owner of América and the club’s board. In recent weeks, the possibility of the Argentine coach remaining in charge of the Águilas for the Apertura 2022 has sounded strong. Questioned about this, Santiago Baños, sports president of the Coapa team, revealed what the future of ‘Tano could be ‘ within the institution.
In an interview with the Fox Sports network, Baños indicated that Fernando Ortiz “has sufficient merit to continue in America.” The director added that they were lucky that the strategist was already in the institution since the beginning of the year, as manager of the U-20 club, and that the coach has the right profile to take charge of the first team.
Regarding the renewal of ‘Tano’ Ortiz, Baños affirmed that the team is currently focused on the league, specifically on the first leg match against Pachuca at the Azteca Stadium, and that once their participation in the tournament ends they will make the decision.
“No, we haven’t talked about it. We continue week by week. Both on our part and on his, we have talked about it from the beginning (…) We are not in a hurry. We have time to talk and make a decision”
– Santiago Banos to Fox Sports
