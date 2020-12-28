On Monday, the government has invited the farmers who have been agitating against the three agricultural laws on the Delhi border for more than a month, to discuss again. The government has called the farmers’ organizations to hold talks at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi at 2 pm on 30 December. It is known that several rounds of negotiations have been held between the government and the farmers, but no concrete solution has been reached.

A letter written by the government to the farmers ‘organizations states that it has been conveyed by you (the farmer) that the farmers’ organizations have always been and will always be ready to hold talks with an open mind. The Government of India is also committed to resolve issues rationally and rationally with an open mind.

In a letter written to the leaders of 40 farmers’ organizations, it is further stated, “It is requested that at the Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi on December 30 at 2 pm, we should take the trouble to attend this meeting with the Union Ministerial Committee. ‘

Earlier, a proposal for talks was sent to the government on December 29 at 11 am on behalf of the farmers’ organizations. Farmers’ organizations said that the talks would be based on four agendas. The first issue was to repeal the agricultural laws. At the same time, the farmers had also announced a roadmap to intensify their movement. Leaders of the United Kisan Morcha told reporters that the government was playing a game of letter diplomacy. On the proposal of the government’s talks, 32 farmer organizations take decisions under democratic process, which takes time, while the government’s reply comes in a few hours.