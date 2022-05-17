Like most other large companies, Take-Two was part of a recent wave of industry-wide acquisition activity. Its planned acquisition of Zynga is expected to wrap up later this month, and its Private Division label acquired Roll7 last year.

But what about Take-Two? Will the company have the same fate as Activision-Blizzard and will it be acquired by an even larger company?

It seems unlikely for now, based on the CEO’s comments Strauss Zelnick in an interview.

“We are a public company and we are here for the shareholders“he told IGN.”That said, our track record of creating value as an independent business is quite exceptional, especially when excluding the past three months. We think the future is bright and we like to be an independent organization. But we’re here for the shareholders“.

Zelnick also offered a backdrop for the publisher’s recent acquisitions of Zynga and Roll7. He recognized the reality of industry consolidation, especially in the past six months. But he added that the increase in overall industry acquisitions didn’t change anything for Take-Two, whose growth he said was “always largely organic“with”some acquisitions selected along the way“.

“We are looking for creative deals that bring us great intellectual property and great teams, and we will continue to do so in the future“, he has declared. “Undoubtedly the transaction with Zynga is hugely significant to this company and we have a lot of work to do collectively to make sure we deliver value, and the goal will largely be organic growth forward. But that won’t stop us from continuing to make selective and disciplined acquisitions. ”

Looking ahead, Take-Two is planning 18 new releases for the next fiscal year, including major titles The Quarry, Marvel’s Midnight Suns, NBA 2K23, WWE 2K23, PGA Tour 2K23, and Kerbal Space Program 2. There are also eight games for mobile devices on the way, a new 2K sports title (arguably its NFL arcade game), a new Private Division franchise, Tales from the Borderlands 2, and more.

Source: IGN.