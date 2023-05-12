Right now nintendoswitch It has established itself as one of the best-selling consoles in Nintendo, and that is precisely because there are already just over 125 million devices distributed. However, this number is just the factor why sales could go down, since since all the fans already have one, there are fewer units left to sell.

During the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023, sales of switches they fell 22.1% year-on-year to 17.97 million units, and now the goal is to move 15 million more units. Even the company’s own global CEO has spoken about it, admitting at the same time that making the distribution is not going to be easy.

However, it is not feasible to lower the prices of the devices so that people’s attention goes to buy more consoles. Here what he commented:

Regarding hardware, the prices of certain materials have come down but the overall costs remain high. We must also continue to take into account the impact of factors such as inflation and exchange rates. Production was hit hard during the previous fiscal year, so we ensure our parts procurement is done early enough to ensure stable production. Even if raw material prices decline, it will take time for this to show up in manufacturing costs. Currently, there are no plans to reduce the price of our hardware during this fiscal year. On the other hand, although we also have no plans to raise prices, the yen remains weak and acquisition costs remain high, so we will continue to monitor the situation closely.

With this it has become clear that the console will continue to stay that way, and although the yen has fallen, they cannot afford to raise it, but lowering prices is not the ideal plan to remain stable either.

Via: VGC

editor’s note: The console continues to have good sales, but it is clear that there will be a tailspin at some point, especially due to the fact that there are already millions and millions out there. At least this feels like the end of life for Switch, and that means, new console in 2024.