By Pim Bijl



No harsh statements, no chest beating, not even a deep look into his soul, by the way. Sven Kramer joined yesterday for a digital press conference of Jumbo-Visma, in the run-up to the Olympic qualifying tournament (OKT) in Heerenveen. In his answers, he maintained a balance between confidence in a good outcome and room for doubt. ,,How it will go on the OKT remains a bit of a guess, of course.”

The thirty-time world champion, figurehead of Dutch speed skating and 35 years now, wants to fire one more time at the Winter Games. But whether he will make it to Beijing at all has become a big question. Next Monday, Kramer will skate a 3000 meters in Thialf, his first race since the disastrous 5000 meters in Poland on November 12. Then he became very disappointing ninth in the B group of the World Cup, after which he changed course. He ended the World Cup weekend in Stavanger, ran marathons and went to training camp in Collalbo.