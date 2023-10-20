Susy Díaz spends her days with a busy schedule with interviews about the next premiere of his biographical film; However, the popular showbiz figure took a few minutes to talk with The Republic to refer to the possibility of taking a definitive break from the stage and away from the screens that welcomed her for several decades. Furthermore, she revealed that After turning 60, he prefers to have a much quieter life and enjoy more time with his family, which is why he sometimes rejects some job offers.

“I think that at this age one already thinks differently. I am lucky to be able to say ‘no’ to many jobs. (About retiring) No, I am lucky that many large companies look for me to do their commercials on social networks because my ‘diets’ have been very popular on social networks and were well received. So, on the platforms there are no filters like on TV“, declared the former congresswoman who will premiere her film, starring actress Alicia Mercado, this Thursday, October 26.

#Susy #Díaz #retire #releasing #film #turning #vedette #responded